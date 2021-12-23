These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of just 55 thousand, give big mileage up to 96 kmpl

Want a bike with long mileage in a low budget, then know here complete details of top 3 bikes which give long mileage at an affordable price.

There is a long range of mileage bikes in the two wheeler sector, from Hero to Bajaj and from TVS to Honda, there are a large number of bikes.

If you also want to buy a mileage bike in a low budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of the price, mileage and specification of the top 3 cheapest bikes in the country.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe bike is the cheapest bike of its company which comes in the list of best selling and the company has launched this bike in the market with 5 variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this bike is Rs 52,700 which goes up to Rs 63,400 in the top variant.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina is counted among the best selling bikes of its company, which is preferred for mileage and the company has launched three variants of this bike in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of Bajaj Platina, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine which is DTSAI engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.3 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this Platina gives a mileage of 96.9 kmpl. The starting price of Bajaj Platina is Rs 52,915 which goes up to Rs 63,578 in the top variant.

Bajaj CT100: The company has recently introduced the Bajaj CT 100 bike in a new avatar, which is known for its long mileage. The company has launched this bike in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 102 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm, with which 4 speed gearbox has been given. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj CT 100 bike gives a mileage of 74 kmpl Bajaj CT 100 Starting price 53,696 is Rs.