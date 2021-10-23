These top 3 bikes give mileage of up to 100 kmpl in a low budget, know complete details from price to specification

If you want to buy a bike with more mileage at a lower price, then you can know here the complete details of these top 3 bikes which give strong mileage.

If you are also troubled by the rising oil prices and want to buy a bike with strong mileage but have not yet been able to choose the bike according to your budget.

So here we are going to tell you the complete details of the top 3 bikes of the country which not only come in low budget but are also considered strong in style and mileage.

Bajaj Platina 100: Bajaj Platina 100 bike is preferred for its price and strong mileage, whose company has launched three variants in the market.

In this bike, Bajaj has given a 102 cc engine which is a DTSI engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 7.9 PS of power and 8.3 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of 90 to 100 kilometers. The starting price of this bike is Rs 52,915 which goes up to Rs 63,578 in the top model.

Bajaj CT100: Bajaj CT 100 bike is the second best selling bike of its company after Platina, which is preferred for its light weight and strong mileage. The company has launched its two variants in the market.

In this bike, Bajaj has given a 102 cc engine with a single cylinder, which is an engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that the bike gives a mileage of 90 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 52,832 which goes up to Rs 53,696 in the top model.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is the best selling bike of its company, which is liked for strong styling and mileage. The company has launched 5 variants of this bike.

Hero has given a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine in this bike which is based on fuel injection technology. This engine generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 81 km. The starting price of this bike is Rs 64,850 which goes up to Rs 70,710 in the top model.