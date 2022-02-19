These top 3 bikes give strong mileage at the lowest price, read details

In Top 3 Low Budget Bikes today, know the complete details of those top 3 bikes which are powerful in both style and mileage at very low cost.

The bike segment of the two wheeler sector has a wide range of bikes that boast of long mileage with a large number of bikes from companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda.

But today we are telling you about the top 3 bikes that come in the lowest price and give the highest mileage. Full details from to features.

Hero HF Deluxe: Hero HF Deluxe is the most mileage bike in this list which comes in low budget and the company has launched this bike with four variants.

The bike is powered by a 97.2 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 83 km in one liter of petrol and this bike has been certified by ARAI.

Hero HF Deluxe has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 54,480 but this price reaches up to Rs 63,770 in the top variant.

Bajaj CT 100: The second bike in this list is Bajaj CT 100 which is preferred for good mileage at a low price and the company has launched this bike with only one variant.

Talking about the engine and power, the company has given a 102 cc single cylinder engine in it which generates maximum power of 7.9 PS and peak torque of 8.34 Nm and 4 speed transmission has been given with this engine.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this Bajaj CT 100 bike gives a mileage of 74 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. Talking about the price, the company has launched Bajaj CT 100 with an initial price of Rs 51,802.

,read this alsoTake home TVS iQube Electric Scooter with just a down payment of Rs 10,000, read full details of range, features and EMI plans)

Hero HF 100: It is the third cheapest bike in this list, whose company has launched only one variant in the market.

,read this also– Simple One vs Ola S1: Which electric scooter is the best deal in terms of price, hi-tech features and range, know here)

The company has given a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine in this bike which generates maximum power of 8.36 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm and this engine is mated to 4 speed gearbox.

Regarding mileage, it is claimed that this Hero HF 100 bike gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Talking about the price, the company has launched this Hero HF 100 bike in the market with an initial price of Rs 51,200 (ex-showroom).