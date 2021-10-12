These top 3 bikes of 180cc segment give tremendous speed with strong styling, read full details

If you want to buy sports and adventure bikes, then know here complete details of top 3 bikes of 180cc segment which can fit in your budget.

In the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, bikes ranging from 100 cc to 650 cc are easily available and within the budget. In which companies like TVS, Bajaj, Hero, Suzuki, Yamaha are present in every segment of the bike.

If you want to buy a 180 cc sports bike, then here we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 bikes which not only come in low budget but also prove to be strong in style and speed.

Bajaj pulsar 180: Bajaj Pulsar 180 is a popular bike of its company’s Pulsar series. Which is liked for its sporty look and fast speed. The company has launched it in only one variant.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 178.6 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate power of 17.02 PS and peak torque of 14.52 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

A combination of disc brakes has been given in the front and rear wheels of the bike, with which tubeless tires have been given. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is 1.14 lakhs.

TVS Apache RTR 180: Apache RTR 180 bike is a powerful popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in a single variant only.

The bike is powered by a 177.4 cc single cylinder engine that generates 16.79 PS of power and 15.5 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a single channel ABS system with disc brakes in the front and rear wheels. The tires of the bike are given tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 46 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.13 lakh.

Honda Hornet 2.0: Honda Hornet is an aggressively designed sports and adventure bike which the company has launched in two variants. This bike has a single cylinder engine of 184.4 cc which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine of this bike generates power of 17.26 PS and peak torque of 16.1 Nm. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 57.35 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.31 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.33 lakh in the top model.