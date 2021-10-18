These top 3 bikes of 200cc segment come with strong style and speed at a low price, read full details

If you want to buy a bike with strong engine and speed, then know here the complete details of these top 3 low budget bikes of 200cc segment.

The segment of sports and cruiser bikes in the country’s two-wheeler sector is quite small, but the number of people who like it is quite large.

If you are also fond of sports and cruiser bikes, but due to the high price of these bikes, you could never make the budget to buy them.

So here we are going to tell you the complete details of the top 3 bikes of 200 cc segment which come with powerful engine and style in low budget.

Hero Xtreme 200S: Hero Xtreme 200S is an attractively designed sports bike that the company has launched in just one variant.

This bike has been given a 199.6 cc single cylinder engine which is an engine based on oil cooled technology.

This engine generates 18.08 PS of power and 16.45 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, single channel ABS system has been installed with disc brakes in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 40 to 54 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is 1.27 lakhs.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 200: Bajaj Avenger is a popular cruiser bike of its company, which the company has launched in only one variant.

This bike has been given a 220 cc single cylinder engine which is an engine based on fuel injection technology.

This engine generates 19.03 PS of power and 17.55 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which a single channel ABS system has also been given.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 1.32 lakh.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: TVS Apache RTR 200 company is the sports bike that racing enthusiasts especially like. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 197.75 cc engine that generates 20.82 PS of power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, TVS has given disc brake in its front and rear wheel with dual channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage of this Apache, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 37 to 40 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 1.33 lakh.