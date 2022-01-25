These top 3 bikes with ABS give powerful mileage up to 84 kmpl with great styling at a low price, read details

These top 3 bikes with ABS system give strong safety on the roads, know the complete details from the price to the features of these three.

Most of the features people pay attention to while buying a motorcycle are its mileage, its price and its engine. But often people ignore the safety features of the bike, which often causes heavy damage in case of an accident.

If you also want to buy a safe bike, then here you can know the top 3 cheapest anti-lock braking system bikes in the country, which give great mileage along with style at a low price.

Bajaj Platina 110: Bajaj Platina is at number one in this list which is the cheapest bike to come with ABS system. Talking about the engine of this bike, it has a single cylinder engine of 115.45 cc which generates power of 8.6 PS and peak torque of 9.81 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Platina 110 bike gives a mileage of 84 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Bajaj Platina 110 is Rs 63,366 which gets increased after paying the insurance and RTO fees when it is on-road.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Bajaj Pulsar is the second bike with the cheapest ABS system, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

The bike is powered by a 149.5 cc engine that generates 14 PS of power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar 150 is Rs 99,418 which goes up to Rs 1,08,365 when going to the top variant.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is the third cheapest ABS bike in this list, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the engine of this bike, then it has been given in 160 cc single cylinder engine which generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Avenger is Rs 1.08 lakh.