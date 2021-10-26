These top 3 budget bikes make the journey safe with ABS system, read full details of price and features

These top 3 bikes come in a low budget with premium safety features like ABS, which gives strong style with long mileage at a low price.

If you travel long distance daily by bike, then today we are telling about such a safety feature in the two-wheeler segment which makes your journey safe.

We are talking about the antilock braking system, which prevents the bike from jamming and slipping when the brakes are applied suddenly in a high speed bike.

Most of the companies have installed this safety system only in expensive bikes because after installing this system, the production price of the bike increases.

If you also want to buy a bike with ABS system, then here we will tell you the complete details of those three bikes in the country which come with this system in low budget.

Bajaj Platina 110: Bajaj Platina 110 is the first bike in its segment in which the company has given ABS system, after which it has become the safest bike in its segment.

This bike is also liked for its long mileage and low price, in this bike the company has given a single cylinder engine of 115 cc.

Based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.6 PS of power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque, this engine is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of this bike, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 84 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of this bike is Rs 62,598.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Bajaj Pulsar is a popular bike of its company’s Pulsar series which comes in a low budget. In this bike, the company has given an engine of 149.5 cc.

This engine generates power of 14 PS and peak torque of 13.25 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 50 km and its starting price is Rs 99,418.

Honda Unicorn: Honda Unicorn is a stylish and powerful engine bike which the company has launched in only one variant.

In this bike, Honda has given 162.7 cc engine which generates power of 12.91 PS and peak torque of 14 Nm. A 5-speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Honda claims that this bike gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 99,987.