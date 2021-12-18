These top 3 budget cars of Maruti give bumper mileage of up to 26 kmpl with sporty design

Sporty design and premium features are available in these three cars with long mileage in low budget, read full details of price and specification.

The car sector of the country has a wide range of cars that boast of high mileage which includes cars from Maruti to Tata and from Hyundai to Honda.

If you also want to buy a long mileage car for yourself in a low budget, then know here the complete details from the price to the features of the highest mileage cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Maruti Suzuki has launched its popular car Celerio in a completely new avatar, in which new engine, new features and new specifications have been given.

Talking about the Maruti Celerio engine, the company has given a 998 cc 1.0 liter engine in it, which generates 67 PS of power and 89 Nm of peak torque, with the option of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that this Maruti Celerio gives a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the most successful cars of its company which is liked for its low price and long mileage.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti Alto 800, a 796 cc engine has been given which is 0.8 liter capacity which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Alto 800, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 24.7 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Maruti Alto 800 is Rs 3.15 lakh, which is Rs 4.82 lakh when going to the top model. She goes.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Maruti Swift: Maruti Swift is a premium hatchback car with sporty design which is counted among the best selling cars of its company.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 1197 cc engine in it which has been given a 1.2 liter engine which generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and with this engine 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox option is given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Swift gives a mileage of 23.20 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Maruti Swift is Rs 5.85 lakh, which becomes Rs 8.67 lakh when going to the top model.