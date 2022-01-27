These top 3 cars come with premium features and strong mileage in a small budget for a large family

If you plan to buy a new 7 seater car, then you can know here the complete details of these top 3 cars coming in low budget, in which premium features are available with big space.

The MPV segment of the car sector is known for its 7 seater cars which are most preferred among large families with 7 seater cars being the most sought after.

If your family is big and you also want to buy a 7 seater car, then you can know here that the top 3 cars coming in this segment come with premium features and design at a low price.

In these top 3 cars, we will tell you the complete details of the price, mileage and features of these three so that you can buy the right option for you.

Datsun GO Plus: Datsun GO Plus is the cheapest 7 seater car in this segment, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has a 1198 cc engine, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 77 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from this, manual AC, heater, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, and dual airbags on the front seat like Features are given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.02 kilometers per liter and its starting price is Rs 4.25 lakh, which is Rs 6.99 lakh in the top model.

Maruti Eeco: Maruti Eeco is a van coming in this segment which is preferred for personal and commercial use within a low cost.

Talking about the engine of Maruti Eeco, it has a 1196 cc engine, which is a 1.2 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 73 PS of power and 98 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, features like manual AC, driver side airbag, ABS, EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert and rear parking sensor have been given in it.

Regarding mileage, Maruti claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.11 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Maruti Eeco is Rs 4.53 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.88 lakh when going to the top variant.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is a powerfully designed 7 seater car which the company has launched in the market with four trims. This car has a 999 cc engine which is a 1 liter petrol engine and this engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, features like 8-inch infotainment system, steering mounted audio and calling controls, AC vents for second and third row, push button start-stop have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.0 kilometers per liter and its starting price is Rs 5.69 lakh, which becomes Rs 8.25 lakh in the top variant.