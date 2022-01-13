These top 3 cars that come with a factory fitted CNG kit give a decent mileage of 32 kmpl in a low budget

If you wish to purchase a new CNG automotive, then learn right here the whole particulars of the top 3 CNG cars fitted with the corporate which supplies lengthy mileage in a low budget.

In case you are planning to purchase a new automotive that comes with lengthy mileage in a low budget, then right here you’ll be able to know the top 3 CNG cars in the nation that come with the corporate fitted CNG kit, in these top 3 CNG cars we’ll give you We’re going to let you know the whole particulars of the options and specs from the value of these three.

Maruti Alto 800 CNG: The title of Maruti Alto is taken prominently in one of the best promoting cars of Maruti Suzuki, which the corporate has launched with 8 variants.

Speaking in regards to the CNG variant of Maruti Alto, the corporate has given a 769 cc engine in it, which is a 0.8 liter petrol engine. This engine generates 48 PS of energy and 69 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed handbook gearbox.

Relating to the mileage of this automotive, the corporate claims that this automotive provides a mileage of 22.05 kmpl on petrol and 31.59 kmpl on CNG. The beginning worth of Maruti Alto 800 begins from Rs 3.15 lakhs, which fits as much as Rs 4.82 lakhs on the top mannequin.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is one of the best promoting automotive of its firm in addition to the nation, which the corporate has launched with three trims.

Speaking in regards to the engine and energy of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1 liter petrol engine of 1197 cc which generates energy of 68 PS and peak torque of 90 Nm.

Its 1.2 liter petrol engine generates 83 PS of energy and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed handbook and AMT gearbox with each these engines.

Relating to the mileage of the automotive, the corporate claims that this automotive provides a mileage of 21.79 kmpl on petrol and 32.52 kmpl on CNG. The beginning worth of Maruti WagonR is Rs 4.93 lakh, which fits as much as Rs 6.45 lakh when going to the top variant.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is a finest promoting hatchback of its firm, which has been launched by the corporate in 9 variants. Speaking in regards to the engine and energy of this automotive, the corporate has given 1086 cc 1.1 liter petrol engine in it.

This engine can generate 69 PS of energy and 99 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5-speed handbook gearbox.

Relating to mileage, the corporate claims that this automotive provides a mileage of 30.48 km per kg on the CNG variant. The beginning worth of Hyundai Santro is Rs 4.86 lakh, which fits as much as Rs 6.44 lakh when it goes to its top variant.