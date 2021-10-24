These top 3 cars with strong mileage come in the budget of 5 lakhs with automatic transmission, read full details

If you want to buy a car with AMT transmission in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 cars with cheapest automatic transmission in the country.

If you also want to buy a car with automatic transmission instead of manual transmission but could not buy due to low budget.

So here we are going to tell you the complete details of the top 3 cars in the country that come with AMT transmission in the budget of only 5 lakhs. In which you will know the complete details of these three cars from price to features and mileage to specification.

Datsun Redi-GO: Datsun redi GO is the cheapest automatic transmission car in this country, whose company has launched in the market with six variants.

In this car, the company has given a 999 cc engine which is available in two variants, in which the first engine is 0.8 liter and the second engine is 1.0 liter.

Talking about its 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine generates power of 69 PS and peak torque of 91 Nm and this engine is mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, LED fog lamps and daytime running lights have also been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 3.83 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.95 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is a popular car of its company which has been launched in the market with four variants. In this Santro, the company has given a 1086 cc engine, which is a 1.1 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque. With this engine, the company has given the option of 5 speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apart from Mill Link.

Apart from this, features like rear AC vent, rear parking camera, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor, have been provided in the car. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 4.76 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.44 lakh in the top model.

Maruti Ignis: Maruti Ignis is an attractively designed car which the company has launched in the market with four variants. In this car, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine can generate 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The option of 5 speed manual gear and AMT gearbox is available with this engine.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Along with this, features like automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, daytime running lamps, dual airbags on the front seats, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Ignis, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.89 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.10 lakh which goes up to Rs 7.47 lakh in the top model.