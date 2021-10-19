These top 3 compact SUVs come in the budget of 6 lakhs with premium features, read full details of price and features

If you have a budget of 6 lakhs and want to buy a compact SUV with premium features, then know here the complete details of the country’s most affordable top 3 compact SUV.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for compact SUVs in the car sector, many companies have launched their compact SUVs with affordable and premium features in the Indian market.

If you also want to buy a great SUV in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the top 3 compact SUVs in the country that offer sporty design with premium features at a low price.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch has become the country’s lowest priced compact SUV, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

In this Tata Punch, the company has given a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine of 1199 cc which can generate 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Tata Punch, this car has been given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like semi-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, automatic headlight, cruise control, rain sensing wiper.

Apart from this, the car has got a 5 star rating in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP, after which it has become the safest compact SUV in India.

Talking about mileage, the company claims that this Tata Punch can give a mileage of 18.97 kmpl. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 5.49 lakh.

Renault Kiger: The Renault Chiger is the company’s most affordable compact SUV, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

In this car, the company has given a 999 cc engine in which two variants have been given. Talking about its first variant, it is a 1.0 liter capacity turbo petrol engine.

This engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, 7.0-inch full digital instrument panel and push button start stop have been provided.

Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.53 km per liter, its starting price is Rs 5.64 lakh.

Nissan Magnite: The Nissan Magnite is a compact SUV with a very attractive design that the company has launched in five variants.

This car has a 999 cc petrol engine which comes with two variants. Talking about its first variant, it is a 1.0 liter capacity turbo petrol engine.

This engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, ambient lighting, 360 degree camera, air purifier with wireless smartphone charger have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Magnite, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.71 lakh.