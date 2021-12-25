These top 3 cruiser bikes come in the budget of just 2 lakhs with great style, strong engine and great mileage.

If you are also fond of cruiser bikes, then here you can know the complete details of the features and price of top 3 cruiser bikes coming in the mid range.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, the segment that is most liked after the budget bike with mileage is the cruiser and sports bike segment.

In which today we are talking about the cruiser segment and about the top 3 bikes of this segment which come in the budget of less than Rs 2 lakh and these bikes get a strong engine with premium styling.

If you are also fond of long trips and want to buy a premium cruiser bike, then here you can know the complete details of these top 3 cruiser bikes from price to features and specification.

Jawa 42: Jawa 42 Cruiser Bike is a retro-designed bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of Jawa 42, the company has given a single cylinder 293 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate maximum power of 27.3PS and peak torque of 28 Nm and this engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 37.5 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Jawa 42 is Rs 1.69 lakh, going to its top variant, it becomes Rs 1.91 lakh.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most used among the youth in the cruiser segment, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has given a 349.34 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine can generate maximum power of 20.21PS and peak torque of 27 NM and the company has given 5 speed gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike gives a mileage of 41.55 kilometers per liter.

The starting price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 is Rs 1.84 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh when it goes to its top variant.

Honda Hness CB350: Honda Hannes CB 350 is an aggressively designed cruiser bike which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, the company has given a 348.36 cc single cylinder engine in it and this engine is based on fuel injected air-cooled technology, this engine generates power of 21.07 PS and peak torque of 30 Nm, with which 5 speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system, the company has installed disc brakes in its front and rear wheels along with dual channel ABS system.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45.8 kilometers per liter.