These top 3 cruiser bikes give long mileage up to 50 kmpl with strong engine and style

These are the top 3 cruiser bikes with a strong engine with long mileage, which are available in a low budget, read here full details of features and specifications.

The cruiser and sports bike segment is most preferred among the youth in the country, in view of which almost every vehicle manufacturer has launched their bikes in these segments, in which today we are talking about those cruiser bikes which are in low budget. Comes and also gives long mileage.

If you also want to buy a mileage cruiser bike, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 cruiser bikes of the country, which can be a profitable deal to buy.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is the most stylish and light weight cruiser bike in this segment, which the company has launched in the market in just one variant.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 160 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 15 PS of power and 13.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50.77 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is Rs 1.08 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 346 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

This engine generates 19.36 PS of power and 28 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this Bullet 350 gives a mileage of 40.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Is.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

The starting price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is Rs 1.38 Lakh which goes up to Rs 1.60 Lakh in the top model.

Honda Hness CB350: This Honda bike is a premium cruiser bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, then it has been given a 348.36 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 21.07 PS and peak torque of 30 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the company claims about the mileage of this bike, it gives a mileage of 45.8 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Has been.