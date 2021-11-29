These top 3 electric bikes come with hi-tech features at a low price, know complete details from price to specification

If you are planning to buy an electric bike, then know here the complete details of top 3 electric bikes which give long range in single charge.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country’s auto sector, many companies have started launching their electric scooters and bikes as well as cars.

In which today we are talking about top 3 electric bike which gives sporty design with long mileage at low price.

Odysse Evoqis: This electric bike is a sporty designed bike which the company has launched in the market with four driving modes.

Talking about the battery and power of this bike, the company has given a 4.32 Kw lithium-ion battery pack in it, along with a 3,000 watt motor that generates 4.3 kW of power and 64 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the features of this bike, the company has added features like keyless entry, motor cut-off switch and anti-theft lock in it.

The company claims that this bike gives a range of up to 140 km after a full charge, in which you get a top speed of 80 km per hour.

Talking about the price of Odysse Evoqis, its starting price in Delhi is Rs 1.64 lakh, which will come down after getting the subsidy.

Joy e-bike Monster: An electric bike with an aggressive design that gives the feel of a sports bike.

Talking about the power and battery of this bike, the company has given a 250 watt DC brushless hub motor with a lithium-ion battery pack, this bike takes 4-5 hours to fully charge once.

Regarding the range of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a range of 75 km after a full charge.

The starting price of this bike is Rs 98,666, which can be reduced after the subsidy given by the central government and the state government.

Revolt RV 400: The Revolt RV 400 is a premium designed electric bike whose range the company claims gives a range of 150 kms on a full charge.

Apart from this, you will get a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, the company has launched this bike in the market with three driving modes.

Talking about the price of the bike, its starting price in Delhi is Rs 90,799, which can be reduced after getting the subsidy given by the central government and the state government.