These top 3 electric bikes with sporty design and hi-tech features give a driving range of up to 180 km in a single charge.

Before buying an electric two wheeler, know the complete details of these top 3 electric bikes that give high-tech features with long mileage at a low price.

In the recent years, the demand for electric vehicles has seen a lot in the country, with the highest demand for electric scooters and bikes.

If you are also planning to buy an electric bike for yourself, then know here the complete details of the top 3 electric bikes in the market that give a driving range of up to 180 km.

Revolt RV 300: Revolt RV 300 bike is the second premium and best selling bike of its company, talk about the battery and power of this bike, the company has given a 2.7 kWh Lithium Ion battery pack with 1500 watt motor.

Regarding this battery, the company claims that it gets fully charged in 4 hours after charging it with a normal charger and you can easily charge this battery by taking it home, office or any place.

Regarding the driving range and speed of the bike, the company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a range of 180 km, with which you get a top speed of 65 km per hour.

Talking about the features of the bike, features like anti-theft alarm, remote lock and disc brake have been given in it, the company has launched Revolt RV 300 with a price of Rs 94,999 but this price is based on the subsidy given by the state government. After that it decreases a lot.

Revolt RV400: Revolt RV 400 electric bike with its company is the best selling electric bike in the country, talking about the battery and power of this bike, the company has given a 3.2 kWh Lithium Ion battery in it with a 3 thousand watt motor. Is.

Regarding the battery of the bike, the company claims that this bike gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours on charging with a normal charger and you can easily charge this battery at your home, office or anywhere.

Talking about the driving range and speed of Revolt RV 400, the company claims that this bike gives a range of 150 km in Eco mode after a full charge.

Talking about the features and specifications of this bike, features like remote lock, anti-theft alarm keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS and geo fencing have been provided.

The Revolt RV 400 has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 90,799, which reduces significantly after getting the subsidy.

On behalf of the company, a warranty of 5 years or 75 thousand km is being given on this bike, with which the company is also giving a warranty of 1,50,000 km on the battery.

Kabira Mobility KM 4000: Kabira Mobility KM 3000 electric bike has been launched in the market with sporty design, talking about the battery and power of this bike, it has been given a 4 kW Lithium Ion battery pack with 6 kW BLDC motor.

Regarding the driving range and speed of the bike, the company claims that once this bike is fully charged, it gives a driving range of 120 km in Eco mode.

Kabira Mobility has launched this bike with a starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh but this price comes down considerably after the subsidy given by the state government.