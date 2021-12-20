These top 3 electric scooters come in affordable prices, run up to 108 km in a single charge, read full details

Want to buy a long range electric scooter in a low budget, then read here complete details of top 3 affordable scooters.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric scooters in the country, new startups along with major companies and foreign companies have also started launching their electric scooters in India.

If you are also looking for an electric scooter in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of those three scooters of the country which give long driving range in low budget.

In which we are going to tell you the complete details of these three electric scooters from the price to the features and specifications so that you can choose the right option for you.

PURE EV Epluto: Pure EV’s ePluto electric scooter is an attractive low-budget scooter, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

In this scooter, the company has given a portable battery pack of 1.8 kilowatts, along with a brushless hub motor of 1800 watts.

Regarding the charging of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter takes 4 hours for full charge, once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 85 km with a top speed of 25 km per hour. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 71,999.

Hero Electric Photon: Hero Electric Photon is an attractively designed scooter which is available in a low budget, the company has launched it with only one variant.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, the company has given a battery pack of 76 V, 26 Ah, with which 1200 watt BLDC motor has been given.

Regarding its charging and driving range, the company claims that this scooter takes 5 hours to fully charge at a time, after full charge, it gives a driving range of 108 km with a top speed of 45 km per hour. Is. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 74,240.

Okinawa Price Pro: The Okinawa Praise Pro Electric Scooter is a premium designed scooter that the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 2.0 kW Lithium Ion battery pack in it, which is detachable, this battery is given with 1 thousand watt BLDC motor which generates 2500 watt power.

Regarding the battery and range of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter takes 2 to 3 hours to be fully charged. A top speed of kilometers per hour is available.

The starting price of Okinawa i Praise is Rs 79,845 and you can book this scooter for a token amount of Rs 2,000.