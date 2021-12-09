These top 3 electric scooters give a long range of up to 120 km with attractive design and features in a low budget, read details

EVolet Polo: This scooter with a unique and attractive design is a popular scooter in this segment, whose starting price is Rs 44,499 and this price goes up to Rs 54,499 in its top variant.

Talking about the battery and power of the scooter, the company has given a 1.152 kWh Lithium Ion battery pack with a 250 Watt BLDC motor which generates maximum power of 350 Watts.

Talking about the range and speed of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 90 to 120 km after a full charge, with a top speed of 25 km per hour.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear, along with features like 10-inch alloy wheel, E-ABS braking system.

PURE EV Epluto: The ePluto scooter is a premium scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with an initial price of Rs 71,999.

In this scooter, the company has given a 1800 watt motor, which is a brushless hub motor, this motor generates 60 Nm of peak torque, regarding the range of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter has a range of 80 km once full charge. And it takes 4 hours to charge this battery.

The scooter has a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with dual channel e-ABS system.

Apart from this, features like digital speedometer and digital trip meter, digital console, engine immobilizer, anti-theft alarm have been provided in the scooter.

Hero Electric Photon: The Hero Electric Photon scooter is an attractively designed scooter with a starting price of Rs 71,440.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, it has a battery pack of 76V, 26 Ah, with which BLDC motor has been added which generates power of 1200 watts, the company claims about the range and speed of the scooter. This scooter gives a range of 108 kms.