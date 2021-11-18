These top 3 hatchbacks come with sporty design, premium features and long mileage, know full details of price and specification

These top 3 hatchbacks are a great combination of style, features and mileage at a low price, read here complete details from their price to specification.

If you are looking to buy a new hatchback car for yourself which is great in terms of style, features and price but till now no one has been able to like the car.

So here we are telling you the complete details of top 3 hatchback cars of the country which offer premium features with sporty design at a low price.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Swift is a premium hatchback car of its company which is liked due to its sporty design and premium features and this car has been launched by Maruti in four variants.

Talking about the features of Maruti Swift, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4.2-inch color driver display.

Apart from this, features like cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, LED headlamp with LED DRL have been provided in the car.

Talking about the engine of the car, it has been given an engine of 1197 cc, which is a 1.2 liter DualZ petrol engine.

This engine generates 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that Swift gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl.

Maruti Baleno: Maruti Baleno is the best selling premium hatchback after Maruti Swift, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

With this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, accessible keyless entry, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD have been provided.

Talking about the engine of the car, it is given 1197 cc engine which is a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, this engine generates 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to 5 speed MT and CVT gearbox. The option is given.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Baleno gives a mileage of 21.0 kmpl. The starting price of Maruti Baleno is Rs 5.99 lakh, which becomes Rs 9.45 lakh in the top model.

Volkswagen Polo: Volkswagen Polo is a premium sporty designed hatchback of its company, which the company has launched with five variants.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, the car has cruise control, rear AC vents, auto AC, rain sensing wipers, dual airbags on the front seat. Features like .

Talking about the Polo engine, the company has given a 999 cc engine in it, which has two variants available in which the first is 1.0 liter and the second is 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine.

Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine that generates 75 PS of power and 95 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of Polo, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.24 kilometers per liter, its starting price is Rs 6.32 lakh, which becomes Rs 9.99 lakh in the top model.