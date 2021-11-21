These top 3 naked sports bikes come with tremendous style and speed in the mid range, know the full details of price and features

If you want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then read here the complete details of the features and price of top 3 naked sports bikes.

Naked sports bikes are in highest demand in the sports bike segment of two-wheeler, in view of which major companies like Hero, Bajaj, Honda, Suzuki have launched naked sports bikes in this segment.

If you also like these sports bikes but the budget is less to buy them, then here you can know the complete details of top 3 naked sports bikes. Is.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a popular naked sports bike of its company, which has been launched in the market with only one variant.

This bike has a single cylinder 199.5 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled fuel injected technology, this engine generates 24.5 PS of power and 18.5 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, disc brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this bike is Rs 1.33 lakh.

Honda Hornet 2.0: Honda Hornet is an aggressive looking naked sports bike which the company has launched with two variants, this bike has been given in this bike 184.4 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 17.26 PS and peak torque of 16.1 Nm, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given Is.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 57.35 kmpl.

Yamaha FZ 25: Yamaha FZ25 is an attractively designed naked sports bike whose two variants the company has launched in the market.

This bike has been given a single cylinder 249 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

The starting price of Yamaha FZ25 is 1.36 Lakh which goes up to 1.38 Lakh on the top model.