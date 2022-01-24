These Top 3 Scooters in the 100cc Segment Give Strong Mileage Up to 64 Kmpl at a Low Price, Know Full Details

If you want to buy Best Mileage Scooter, then you can know here the complete details of the top 3 scooters of the country from the price to the features and specifications.

When it comes to Best Mileage Scooters, we come across many such scooters which claim long mileage but are not able to give that much mileage.

In such a situation, if you want to buy a scooter for yourself which gives strong mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the top 3 cheap scooters of 100 cc segment which gives a mileage of 64 kms.

In Top 3 Best Mileage Scooters, we will give you complete details of all three scooters in terms of price, mileage, features and specifications so that you can choose the right one for you.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which is liked for style and mileage, the company has launched its five variants in the market.

Talking about the engine of this scooter, it has a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has put a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,998, which goes up to Rs 77,773 on the top variant.

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is a stylish and light-weight scooter that the company recently introduced with the Xtec avatar which has been launched in four variants.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, drum brakes have been given in its front and rear wheels along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Pleasure Plus scooter gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 62,220, which goes up to Rs 71,420 when it goes to its top variant.

TVS Scooty Zest: TVS Scooty Zest is a light weight scooter that the company has launched in the market with two variants. Talking about its engine, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine in it, which generates power of 7.81 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

In the braking system of TVS Scooty Zest, the company has added a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this Scooty Zest gives a mileage of 62 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Scooty Zest is Rs 65,416 which goes up to Rs 66,318 on its top model.