These top 3 scooters of 125cc segment give bumper mileage of up to 68 kmpl with great styling, read full details

Need to purchase a brand new scooter which is robust in engine in addition to mileage, then know right here the entire details of top 3 standard scooters of 125cc segment.

Scooters of 125 cc segment are in excessive demand within the scooter segment of two wheeler, due to their sturdy engine and great model with mileage.

For those who additionally need to purchase a scooter with a protracted mileage, then know right here the entire details of top 3 standard scooters of the nation which give sturdy mileage with model.

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino is a greatest promoting scooter of its firm, whose firm has launched 5 variants out there. Speaking concerning the engine of this scooter, it has a 125 cc single cylinder engine which is predicated on gasoline injected expertise.

This engine generates energy of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm and the transmission of this engine is automated. Speaking concerning the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been given in its entrance wheel and drum brake within the rear wheel.

Concerning mileage, Yamaha claims that this scooter provides a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Yamaha Fascino 125 is Rs 72,500, which matches up to Rs 81,330 when going to the top variant.

Hero Maestro Edge 125: Hero Maestro Edge is one of the best promoting scooter of its firm, which is favored for its model and mileage, the corporate has launched 4 variants of this scooter out there.

The scooter is powered by a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine that generates 9.1 PS of energy and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. Within the braking system of the scooter, the corporate has given a mix of disc brake within the entrance wheel and drum brake within the rear wheel.

Concerning mileage, the corporate claims that this scooter provides a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Hero Maestro Edge 125 is Rs 73,450 which matches up to Rs 88,920 on the top variant.

TVS Jupiter 125: TVS Jupiter is one of the best promoting scooter of its firm, which the corporate has launched out there with a brand new avatar and its three variants have been launched by the corporate.

The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.15 PS of energy and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. Speaking concerning the braking system of the scooter, disc brake has been given in its entrance wheel and drum brake within the rear wheel.

Concerning mileage, TVS claims that this scooter provides a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI.