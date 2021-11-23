These top 3 scooters of 125cc segment give mileage up to 68 kmpl with hi-tech features, read full details

If you are looking for a scooter with strong engine and long mileage, then know here the complete details of 125cc scooter with top 3 hi-tech features of the country.

After 100 cc scooter, 125 cc scooter is the most in demand in the scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector in the country. Also stylish.

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino 125 is a scooter with an attractive design and hi-tech features, which Yamaha has launched in the market with six variants.

In Yamaha Fascino, the company has given a single cylinder 125 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates maximum power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm, whose transmission is automatic.

Regarding mileage, Yamaha claims that this Fascino 125 gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 72,030, which goes up to Rs 78,530 when going to the top variant.

TVS Jupiter 125: TVS Jupiter has been updated by the company with hi-tech features and new specifications, which has been launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine of this scooter, the company has given 124.8 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 8.15 PS and peak torque of 10.5 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter has a mileage of 64 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 81,300 in the top model.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access is a stylish and Bluetooth connectivity scooter whose company has launched seven variants in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has been given in 124 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque, whose transmission is automatic. Talking about the braking system of Suzuki Access, its front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl. The starting price of Suzuki Access is Rs 74,400, which goes to Rs 83,600 on the top model.