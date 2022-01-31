These top 3 scooters with light weight give long mileage, read full details from price to features

Top 3 Light weight Scooters which give long mileage and style with light weight, read full details of price and specification here.

There is a long range of mileage scooters in the two wheeler sector, whose starting price starts from 60 thousand rupees, in which today we are going to tell you the three scooters of this segment which come in light weight with 100 cc engine and give Mileage of more than 60 kmpl.

In these top 3 scooters, we will tell you every little detail of their price, mileage, and specification so that you can choose the right option.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants, this scooter has been given in 109.7 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 64 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Pleasure Plus: Hero Pleasure Plus is an attractively designed scooter which the company has launched in the market with the Xtec avatar.

The scooter is powered by a 110.9 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.1 PS of power and 8,7 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Pleasure Plus gives a mileage of 63 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Pleasure Plus is Rs 62,220 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Scooty Zest: TVS Scooty Zest is a slim and light weight scooter that the company has launched in two variants.

This Scooty is powered by a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.81 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that the scooter gives a mileage of 62 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of TVS Scooty Zest is Rs 65,416 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 66,318 on the top variant.