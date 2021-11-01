These top 3 scooters with sporty design are available at a low price, which gives mileage up to 66 kmpl, read full details

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector has a wide range of mileage from budget scooters to sporty designed scooters. In which today we are talking about the country’s top 3 scooters that come with sporty design in a low budget, which also gives mileage with style at a low price.

If you also want to buy a sporty design scooter, then here you can know the complete details of these top 3 scooters from price to specification.

TVS Ntorq: TVS Ntorq is a popular scooter of its company, which TVS has launched in the market with five variants. In this scooter, the company has given a 124.8 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 10.2 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. The braking system of the scooter consists of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 54.33 kmpl. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 73,270 which goes up to Rs 85,025 in the top model.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125: Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is a popular scooter of its company, which the company has launched in seven variants. This scooter has been given a 125 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm. The transmission of the scooter is automatic. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, Yamaha claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 66 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is Rs 73,330 which goes up to Rs 83,830 in the top model.

Suzuki Burgman Street: Suzuki Burgman is a stylish scooter of its company which has been launched with two variants. Suzuki has given this scooter a 124 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 8.7 PS and peak torque of 10 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of Burgman Street, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that the scooter gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl. The starting price of this scooter is Rs 85,100 which goes up to Rs 88,600 in the top model.