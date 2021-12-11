These top 3 seven seater MPVs come in a very small budget for a big family, know the full details of the price and features

If you want to buy a big car in a low budget for a big family, then know here the complete details of India’s cheapest top 3 7 seater MPV.

In the car sector, the demand for the MPV segment has increased rapidly in recent years, due to which companies have launched their 7 seater cars in this segment.

If you are also planning to buy a 7 seater car for your big family, then know here the complete details of top 3 7 seater cars in the country which come in low budget and give long mileage and features.

Datsun Go Plus: Datsun Go Plus is the cheapest 7 seater car of the country and the company in this segment, which the company has launched in the market with 7 variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given a 1198 cc engine which is 1.2 liter capacity, this engine generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 104 Nm, with which 5 speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like ABS, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, brake assist and electronic stability control have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.02 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Datsun Go Plus is Rs 4.25 lakh, which becomes Rs 6.99 lakh when going to the top variant.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the cheapest 7 seater car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Maruti Eeco Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given it a 1.2 liter 1196 engine, this engine generates 63 PS of power and 85 Nm of peak torque, with which 5 speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, features like airbag, ABS, EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert and rear parking sensor have been provided in it.

Regarding the mileage of this car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 16.11 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Maruti Eeco is Rs 4.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.68 lakh in the top model.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is the cheapest 7 seater MPV car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has been given a 999 cc engine with 1.0 liter capacity, this engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 20.32 cm Chatscreen Infotainment System with Steering Mounted Audio and Phone Control, LED Instrument Cluster, Smart Access Card, Push Button Start-Stop, 6-way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4 Airbags. Features like .

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.29 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Renault Triber is Rs 5.54 lakh, which becomes Rs 8.02 lakh when going to the top model.