These top 3 sports bikes come in the budget of only 1 lakh, which get great mileage with premium design

If you are fond of sports bikes, then know here the complete details of top 3 popular bikes of the country which give long mileage in low budget.

Talking about the choice of youth in the two wheeler sector of the country, after mileage bikes, sports bikes are preferred the most.

If you are also planning to buy a sports bike but are unable to buy due to low budget, then know here about the top 3 sports bikes in the country which come in the range of Rs 1 lakh.

In the complete details of these top 3 sports bikes, we will tell you the complete details of the price, mileage and specification of these three.

TVS Apache RTR 160: TVS Apache RTR is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

In this bike, the company has given a 159.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injection technology, this engine generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed gearbox has been given.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Apache RTR 160 bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 54.78 kmpl.

The starting price of Apache RTR 160 is Rs 1.7 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh in the top model.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is an attractively designed mid range sports bike whose company has launched four variants in the market.

In Hero Xtreme, the company has given a single cylinder 163 cc engine and this engine is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This single-cylinder engine generates 15.2 PS of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. And this engine has been given a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of this sports bike, Hero claims that it gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Xtreme 160R starts at Rs 1.11 Lakh which goes up to Rs 1.16 Lakh on the top model.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is a popular bike of its company’s sports bike segment, whose company has launched only one variant in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, the company has given a 160.3 cc single cylinder engine in it and this engine is based on fuel injection technology.

This single-cylinder engine can generate 17.2 PS of maximum power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque and the company has given a 5-speed gearbox with this engine.

In the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been installed in its front as well as rear wheel with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, Bajaj claims that the Pulsar 160 gives a mileage of 48 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.16 lakh.