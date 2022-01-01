These top 3 sports bikes come in the lowest price, which gives great speed and mileage with strong style

These top 3 sports bikes come in the lowest value, which gives great speed and mileage with strong style

Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is an attractively designed bare sports bike which the firm has launched with one variant.

On this sports bike, the firm has given a single cylinder 160.3 engine which relies on gasoline injection expertise. This engine generates 17.2 PS of energy and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Speaking about the braking system, it has a single channel anti-lock braking system with double disc brakes. Relating to the mileage of this bike, the firm claims that the Pulsar 160 bike gives a mileage of 48 kilometers per liter and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is Rs 1.16 Lakh which will get elevated whether it is on-road.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Hero Xtreme 160R is considered one of the greatest promoting bikes of its firm which has been launched with 4 variants. Speaking about the engine and energy of the bike, it has a 163 cc single cylinder engine, which is an engine with gasoline injected expertise.

This engine generates 15.2 PS of energy and 14 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Speaking about the braking system, disc brakes have been given in its entrance and rear wheels, with which twin channel anti-lock braking system has been put in.

Relating to mileage, Hero claims that it gives a mileage of 55.47 kmpl and this mileage is licensed by ARAI. The beginning value of Hero Xtreme 160R begins at Rs 1.11 Lakh which goes as much as Rs 1.16 Lakh in the top variant.

TVS Apache RTR 160: TVS Apache RTR 160 is the greatest promoting bike of its firm, whose two variants the firm has launched in the market.

Speaking about the engine of the bike, it has a single cylinder 159.7 cc engine, which is an engine with air-cooled gasoline injection expertise.

This engine produces 15.53 PS of most energy and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the firm has given a mixture of disc brake in the entrance wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which a single channel anti-lock braking system has been put in.

Relating to mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 54.78 kmpl. The beginning value of Apache RTR 160 is Rs 1.7 lakh, which goes as much as Rs 1.10 lakh when going to the top variant.