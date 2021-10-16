These top 3 sports bikes of 150cc segment come in low budget with strong mileage, read full details

If you also like sports bikes, then know here the complete details of these top 3 sports bikes coming in low budget which give tremendous mileage.

Bikes ranging from 100 cc to 650 cc are easily available in the two-wheeler sector of the country, in which the highest demand is for bikes of 100cc, 125cc and 150cc with mileage.

If you want to buy a bike with a strong engine and mileage, then here we are telling you complete information about the top 3 bikes in the country which are the best in terms of design, mileage and engine.

Suzuki Gixxer 155: Suzuki Gixxer 155 is the first in the 150 cc bike segment, which is a sports bike preferred for its aggressive sporty design and speed.

In this bike, the company has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 13.6 PS of power and 3.8 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 64 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1,00,212.

Yamaha FZ-S FI: Yamaha FZ-S FI is second in this list, which is the best selling naked sports bike of its company.

In this bike, the company has given a 149 cc single cylinder engine, which is a SOHC engine based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 12.4 PS of power and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Yamaha claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 ms 53 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1,02,700.

Hero Xtreme Sports: Hero Xtreme sports bike is at number three in this list, which is liked for its low price and strong mileage.

This bike has been given a 149.2 cc single cylinder engine, which is an air-cooled technology based SOHC engine. This engine can generate power of 15.6 bhp and peak torque of 13.50 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Hero claims that it gives a mileage of 50 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 79,200.