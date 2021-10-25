These top 3 sports bikes with strong style and speed come in the budget of just 1 lakh, read full details

If you want to buy a sports bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details from the price to the features of these top 3 bikes coming in the budget of 1 lakh.

The bike segment of the two-wheeler segment has a wide range of sports, cruiser and adventure bikes apart from mileage bikes.

In which today we are talking about the top 3 bikes with 160 cc engine, they come in a low budget and give long mileage with strong sporty style.

If you also want to buy 160 cc segment sports bike, then here we will tell you the complete details from the price to the specification of these three bikes.

TVS Apache RTR 160: TVS Apache RTR 160 is a popular bike of its company, which the company has launched in two variants.

TVS has given a 159.7 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 15.53 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike has a combination of disc brakes in the front wheel and disc brakes in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 45 to 50 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 1.07 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh in the top model.

Honda XBlade: Honda X Blade is an aggressively designed sports bike which the company has launched in the market with two variants.

Honda has given a 162.71 cc single cylinder engine in this bike, which is an engine based on air-cooled fuel injected technology. This engine generates 13.8 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The company has given disc brakes in the front and rear wheels of the bike, with which a single channel ABS system has been given. The tires of the bike have been installed tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of Honda X Blade, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 50 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.11 lakh which goes up to Rs 1.16 lakh in the top model.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is a fast-paced sports bike that is well-liked for its speed and design. The company has launched only one variant of this bike in the market.

Bajaj has given a single cylinder 160.3 cc engine in this bike which is based on air and oil cooled technology. This engine generates 17.2 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of up to 48.6 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 1.16 lakh.