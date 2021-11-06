These top five hatchback cars coming in the budget of 10 lakhs, know – which one do you mean? These are the top five hatchbacks segment cars under 10 lakh rupees budget

Before the new year, whether you want to replace your old vehicle or take a new hatchback segment, then you have good options under 10 lakh rupees. Several models have been launched in the premium hatchback segment over the years. New vehicles like the Tata Altroz ​​and the Hyundai i20 have arrived and are still on sale in the Indian market. Even smaller B-segment hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the latest-gen Volkswagen Polo are quite new. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Swift have also received facelifts in the last two years. Let us know who is for how much and which is for you:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently one of the most popular cars in India. It is the best selling premium hatchback. In fact, it has been one of the top 10 bestselling models in India since its launch in 2015. In the year 2019, the premium hatch got a facelift and some features. It is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series engine. Its starting ex-showroom price is Rs 6 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9 lakh 45 thousand.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the best selling models in India. The Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre K-series engine and received minor updates only last year. The ex-showroom price of its LXI variant in Delhi is Rs 5 lakh 85 thousand. An attempt has been made to give a more sporty look to the new Swift.

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios went on sale in India in the year 2019. This car scores high on the comfort scale. It also comes with some segment-first features like wireless charging and rear air-con vents. In India, the vehicle comes in two petrol variants (1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.0-litre GDi petrol) while one diesel (1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel) option.

Tata Altroz: Tata Altroz ​​was introduced in the Indian market in early 2020. This is the first offering from the Indian carmaker in the premium hatchback space. This is the first car, which is also based on the ALFA modular platform. The premium hatchback comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. This includes 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel.

Volkswagen Polo: Volkswagen Polo is one of the popular hatchbacks in the Indian market. Despite being the same for more than ten years, the car still remains the center of attraction among enthusiasts. Volkswagen Polo is known for its performance and driveability. If driving pleasure is your main requirement instead of comfortable and luxury features like wireless charging or a sunroof, then this should be your choice. Of course, it gets all the necessary features like all-door power windows, auto-climate controls and a touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.