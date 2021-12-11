These top flagship smartphones will create panic in the new year! Know- Which company’s models can be features These are the top flagship smartphones expected to launch in the first half of 2022: Samsung, OnePlus and more are in the list Know- Which company’s model can have what features

Thinking of getting a new smartphone? Then you should wait a bit. A lot of new smartphones are expected to arrive in the new year. There are some powerful flagship phones in these as well. It is believed that after the announcement of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1, there will be a tough competition in the flagship segment. Let’s know about five such phones:

Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung S-series refresh is one of the most awaited smartphones of the year. The Galaxy S22 is expected to launch in late January or early February. Speculations are rife that the Snapdragon chipset may feature in more regions, including India, this year. Samsung Galaxy S22 will be accompanied by Galaxy A22 Plus and Ultra variants. The phone is expected to come with 120hz supporting AMOLED display panel, quad-rear camera setup. It is also being said that it can also get 1800 nits peak brightness and S-Pen support on the S22 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be the most powerful Motorola phone and the top-end of the series. Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, this Motorola phone is also expected to come with a punch-hole front camera, a triple camera setup at the back, a slim-bezel design and a classic Motorola dimple at the back. The phone could also sport a 6.6-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support and HDR10+ certification. A large 5,000mAh battery can also be given with fast charging support. The leak also suggests that the phone could feature a 60MP front camera, which is the highest resolution seen on a mainstream smartphone’s front camera so far.

OnePlus 10: This smartphone will be an important phone for its fans along with OnePlus for many reasons. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the rest of the impressive specifications to match. It may also have a new design, which will make the OnePlus 9 series a success. However, all eyes will be on the software of the phone. The OnePlus 10 is set to become the first phone to integrate Oppo’s ColorOS and OnePlus’ OxygenOS skins, which Pete Lau refers to as a new “integrated OS”. The new skin will also come later to all other OnePlus phones that are still on the update schedule. Improvements are also expected on the camera front of the phone.

Xiaomi 12: Xiaomi of China said goodbye to its iconic Mi series flagship phones earlier this year with a change in branding. This series will now be called only Xiaomi series. After the Xiaomi 11, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to be one of the first phones to be launched with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The series is expected to include multiple storage variants and rest of the key specifications are also expected to include a bigger battery, 100W fast charging mechanism, a quad-rear camera and an under-display front camera that could (as per the leak).

iQOO 9: In the new year, this phone is expected to come at the same value for money factor with strong specifications, new aesthetics (in terms of design) and a lower price tag than its rivals. A recent leak also suggests that the phone series may offer two variants, including a high-end Pro variant. Expected specifications could be 120Hz display, new heat dissipation system, micro-head gimbal stabilization system, dual speakers and pressure sensitive shoulder buttons for competitive gaming.