These two companies of Ratan Tata made Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the highest earning, know how much return this year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as Big Bull in the stock market, has earned a lot this year. The stocks in which he had invested have seen tremendous growth this year. Especially Tata Group companies have filled Jhunjhunwala’s bank balance a lot. Bigbull has earned a lot due to the huge stake in the shares of Tata Motors and Titan. Where this year Tata Motors has given a return of more than 75 percent this year. At the same time, Titan has also given a return of 60 percent. Let us also tell you how much stake Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has in these two companies.

Tata Motors earned about 76 percent

In this Tata group company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,67,50,000 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. In 2021, the share price of Tata Motors has increased from Rs 290 to Rs 510 per share level. This means that this stock has given a return of 76 per cent to the investors this year. Let us tell you that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut 10 lakh shares in the second quarter.

Titan Company also earned

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this Tata group company. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for the quarter April to June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,30,10,395 shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 shares in the company. This year the share price of Titan Company has increased from about Rs 1560 to Rs 2485 per share. Due to which it has got a return of about 60 percent to its shareholders in 2021.

Today the stock market rose by more than 400 points

If we talk about the stock market, then after the decline of the last few days, there is a bullish atmosphere again today. The Sensex is trading at 374.42 points at 10:50 am. Whereas before that the Sensex had come down 1000 points from the all-time high. Due to which the investors have suffered huge losses. There is a slight relief in comparison to that today.

