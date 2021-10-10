These two players can win RCB’s first title, Virat Kohli also has full faith

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said after entering the Indian Premier League match on Friday that the win against table-toppers Delhi Capitals was an incredible victory with nothing to lose. RCB has made it to the IPL playoffs for the second time in a row this year.

Bharat and Maxwell did wonders

Chasing a target of 165, RCB won the match by scoring 166 for three with brilliant half-centuries from Srikar Bharat (78 not out) and Glenn Maxwell (51 not out). Both of them took full advantage of the poor fielding of Delhi Capitals to win the team on the last ball. After the match, Kohli said, ‘Unbelievable. It was a match in which we had nothing to lose but still it is good to win against the team running at the top of the table despite losing early wickets. We have defeated them twice this season.

Praising Bharat and Maxwell, he said, “The way AB (de Villiers) and KS (Shrikar Bharat) batted first it was good and then the partnership between Maxi (Maxwell) and KS was great.”

Got the confidence for the playoffs

On winning the toss and opting to bowl, Kohli said, “Chasing the target gives you a different kind of confidence to go into the playoffs and we haven’t chased much in the tournament so batting well in the second innings is also important.” Was.’

Delhi’s poor fielding

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said on poor fielding, ‘We know how important fielding is in T20. If you field like today, you deserve to lose. We lost many wickets while batting. But I think next time we have to field better. I think it was difficult for the fast bowlers because of the dew but the fielders have to support the bowling unit. We are not feeling well because we want to win such matches.