These used cars in the budget segment under Rs 5 lakh from Ford EcoSport to Renault Kwid in the list

The corona pandemic has forced many people to change their habits. One of which is to travel, now people are preferring to travel by private vehicle instead of public transport. The biggest reason behind this is safety. At the same time, the market of second hand car has got its direct benefit. Where the demand for used cars has increased rapidly and many great options have emerged for the people. One such website is http://www.carandbike.com where you will get used cars at reasonable prices and in great condition. Let us know about some such cars which you will get here in a budget of less than Rs 5 lakh.

Ford EcoSport – carandbike.com has an updated 2014 diesel variant of the Ford EcoSport. Whose price is 4 lakh 60 thousand rupees. This SUV has run only 56,810 km. Wherein you will get a manual transmission in it. If you buy it, the owner will also give you the facility of free RC transfer. Also, you will get 2 years guarantee and money back facility on this SUV.

Renault Kwid – This hatchback car of Renault is the 2018 model. Which you can buy for only 4 lakh 35 thousand rupees. On this car also you will get 2 years guarantee, 7 day money back policy, pre approved loan and free RC transfer facility. If we talk about the total running of this hatchback car, then it has run only 10 thousand km and you will get automatic transmission in it.

Maruti Suzuki Swift – Swift is the most loved hatchback car of Maruti. This car listed on carandbike.com can be bought for only Rs 4 lakh 40 thousand. Wherein you will get a diesel engine in this model of 2014 Swift. Which has covered 74,500 km. Along with this, you will get 2 years guarantee, 7 day money back policy, pre approved loan and free RC transfer facility.

Honda City – The most popular Honda City among sedans is also listed on carandbike.com. You can buy this sedan car of 2012 model for only 4 lakh 50 thousand rupees. In Honda City, you will get a manual transmission with a petrol engine. At the same time, this car has run a total of 76,805 km. Along with this, you will get 2 years guarantee, 7 day money back policy, pre approved loan and free RC transfer facility.