These Websites Can Chill You With Exciting Information About You

There are many such websites on the Internet that are not very popular but are a wealth of exciting information. Let us know about some such websites-

human progress.org

You have to visit this website to know how much better or worse this world has become since you were born. Here you can find out by entering the year of your birth and the name of the country, where is the world today in the order of development after you were born. Not only this, you can also compare the development of your country with that of other countries. To visit website : https://bit.ly/3hwD626

You are getting old.com

This is an amazing website. Here you can find your exact age since your birth, how many times your heart beat, how many times you have breathed, calculate your walk comparing to the diameter of the earth, how many times the moon has circled the earth since you were born You will get such exciting information. Not only this, you will also get information about how many people were born with you that year and how many of them are still alive. To visit the website: https://you.regettingold.com/

internet-map.net

This website is a map of the Internet spread around the world. Just like the names of all the places are shown in GPS, in this map all the websites of the world are marked as small dots. The higher the value of the website, the bigger is its dot. Not only this, you can also visit these websites by clicking on these dots. In this map, information of more than 3.5 million websites is available with all the domains in 196 countries. Not only this, information of about 20 lakh websites connected to each other is also available. To visit the website: https://bit.ly/3e7gwLp

web.archive.org

This website is like an encyclopedia of all domains and sites. On this website you can see the development journey of any website from its inception till now. Write the name of the website you want to know about, a calendar will appear, on whichever day you click in this calendar, you will get all the information related to that day of the website and what it looked like, in front of you. To go to website:

http://web.archive.org/