These Whatsapp Settings Can Hack Your Smartphone

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps for communication. Through WhatsApp, people send messages, photos and videos to each other. When someone installs WhatsApp on their smartphone that its settings are default. WhatsApp also has many features. But do you know that there are some such settings in it, which can prove to be dangerous for your phone. Due to these, the phone of the users can also be hacked. So know about these settings and if your WhatsApp also has these settings then fix them.

Disappearing messages

Although this feature of WhatsApp is very useful, but it can also be harmful. WhatsApp messages sent through this feature are automatically deleted. However, this is not right for privacy because messages that are automatically deleted in this stay for at least 7 days. Till that time these messages are present in the notification. Any other user can capture these chats or messages. Whereas the user receiving the message can keep those messages in the backup. In such a situation, delete the chat immediately for the sake of security.

backup to iCloud

One thing that iPhone users should keep in mind while using WhatsApp is not to back it up to iCloud. Experts believe that any WhatsApp chat becomes Apple’s property once it goes to iCloud. The chat gets decrypted once it is accessed in iCloud. In such a situation, security agencies can get those chats from Apple. For this reason, experts refuse to back up WhatsApp chats to iCloud.

default saved images

Sometimes videos and photos that come on WhatsApp are saved automatically. If this is happening in your smartphone as well, then immediately change its setting. According to cyber experts, photos sometimes act like Trojan horses. With the help of such photos, hackers can easily hack the users’ phones. To avoid this, go to your WhatsApp settings. Click on Chats there and turn off Save to Camera Roll.