These witty memes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others by Mumbai Police will leave you ROFL





The Mumbai Police is thought for its wit and humour in terms of dealing with circumstances on social media. Their posts have usually left netizens rolling on the ground laughing whereas spending some helpful social info to them. And whereas the whole nation is gripped by the continuing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mumbai Police shared a sequence of witty memes on their official Instagram account that includes Bollywood stars to remind folks to take precautions. These memes that function dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kajol to sum up our day by day state of affairs will absolutely leave you in splits. Additionally Learn – Throwback: Abhishek Bachchan’s response to a fan who needed to marry Aishwarya Rai is simply priceless – watch video

The meme that includes Amitabh Bachchan reminds folks to put on masks correctly. It reads, ‘Massive-B’lunder carrying your masks under nostril.’ Whereas the meme that includes Kajol says, ‘You’ll be able to’t ‘Kajol’ us into considering getting candies is crucial’ and wrote, “Cheater, cheater, cheater… That is what you are!” a preferred dialogue of Kajol borrowed from her hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Additionally Learn – Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, and extra – 9 Bollywood {couples} who fell in love on the units of their movies

The meme that includes Ayushmann Khurrana warns folks towards stepping out. The word alongside the meme reads, “Be ‘Zyada Saavdhan’ right now to make sure every part’s ‘Shubh Mangal’ on a regular basis.” Whereas the meme that includes late actor Rajesh Khanna’s {photograph} urges folks to order meals at house as an alternative of stepping out. It reads, ‘Rajesh’ order ‘Khanna’ at house. Additionally Learn – Rajinikanth as soon as revealed how he was made enjoyable of for being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Hero’ In Robotic leaving the actress and Amitabh Bachchan in splits – watch video

Deepika Padukone’s meme urges folks to ebook ‘Dee’ cab straight to your private home after shopping for necessities whereas Ranveer Singh’s meme asks folks to order on-line in the event that they ‘Ran’ out of groceries. Abhishek Bachchan’s meme is meant to remind folks to keep away from ‘Shek’ fingers whereas Vidya Balan’s meme urges everybody to achieve ‘Vidya’ at house.

Final however not the least, the meme that includes Kalki Koechlin to keep away from taking threat since ‘Kal-ki’sne dekha hai? however taking precautions right now is a greater plan for tomorrow.

Have a look.

Keep secure, keep wholesome!

(With IANS Inputs)

