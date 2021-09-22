They could never work from home. These are his stories.

Day by day they went to work.

While white-collar America largely worked from the cocoons of their homes, these workers went for jobs elsewhere. Most had no choice.

For many workers across the country, the growth of the Delta version this summer upheld long-awaited plans to return to the office this fall. But millions more – including nurses, cashiers, restaurant and grocery workers, delivery drivers, factory workers, janitors and housekeepers – have never worked from home before.

“They are people who are often working around the public, often working in jobs that require them to be at particular risk from the virus,” said Eliza Forsyth, an economist at the University of Illinois. “All these kinds of jobs where you’re not sitting at a computer — that’s really what has been the backbone of allowing the rest of the economy to go away.”

More than a year and a half after the pandemic disrupted almost all aspects of everyday life, one of the hardest economic divides to emerge has been between workers who can work from home and those who cannot.