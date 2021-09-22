They could never work from home. These are his stories.
Day by day they went to work.
While white-collar America largely worked from the cocoons of their homes, these workers went for jobs elsewhere. Most had no choice.
For many workers across the country, the growth of the Delta version this summer upheld long-awaited plans to return to the office this fall. But millions more – including nurses, cashiers, restaurant and grocery workers, delivery drivers, factory workers, janitors and housekeepers – have never worked from home before.
“They are people who are often working around the public, often working in jobs that require them to be at particular risk from the virus,” said Eliza Forsyth, an economist at the University of Illinois. “All these kinds of jobs where you’re not sitting at a computer — that’s really what has been the backbone of allowing the rest of the economy to go away.”
More than a year and a half after the pandemic disrupted almost all aspects of everyday life, one of the hardest economic divides to emerge has been between workers who can work from home and those who cannot.
We asked six never-remote employees about their experiences and they shared their stories below.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 35 percent of Americans — less than 50 million out of 137 million — worked from home at some point in May 2020, when remote working was at its peak because of the pandemic.
Those who could not work from home were employed in a wide range of industries including healthcare, agriculture, leisure and hospitality, retail, transportation, construction and manufacturing. Many were considered part of the army of frontline and essential workers, with jobs deemed so important that they could not be stopped even during a public health crisis. They were generally less paid, less educated and disproportionately people of color.
At a time when millions of Americans lost their jobs, a portion of these workers – those who worked during the pandemic or who were simply unable to work in the early days of the virus – can be considered relatively lucky.
At the same time, many of these remote workers could not afford to find other jobs, or did not have the necessary skills, despite fear of infection. And a large part also lost their jobs altogether, as they were unable to work remotely when their businesses were temporarily or permanently closed during the pandemic. Many of these workers had jobs in the service industry.
Perhaps most importantly, the pandemic has shed more light on how grueling and thankless many of these sometimes remote jobs are – a parallel universe of work in which millions of employees have the luxury of thinking about returning to the office at all. was not.
(Workers’ interviews have been edited for length and clarity.)
Anjanette Reyes, 54, Orlando, Fla.
airport wheelchair attendant
Many people did not return to work. People are afraid to work at the airport. We push more than one wheelchair at the same time because we don’t have manpower. Sometimes for international flights we have 17 wheelchairs and only two of us. We lead them through security and run to pick up the others. People miss flights. People cry. We are apologizing constantly.
I recently had an injury from pushing a wheelchair a lot. My whole hand felt like needles and was pounding. The doctor said that I have tears. I was off for two weeks. I didn’t get paid for it.
I earn $7.58 per hour plus tips. You don’t get sick pay. You don’t get vacation pay. There is no retirement pay. There are other people who are injured and are still pushing chairs. There are people with back ulcers and shoulder pain. Colleagues are getting sick. I tell them, “Go home.” But they don’t. They rely on survival tips.
Even though I am going through this, still I do not feel safe to get another job there. If there is another breakout, we will feel safe at the airport. It’s the only place that went on because they needed to move people around – people who were sick, doctors, lawyers. We needed to keep the airport open.
Evelina Mendes, 63, Brockton, Mass.
college mentor
At first I didn’t know how serious the virus was. I mean, I protected myself, but I didn’t pay much attention to it until my sister got covid. It was December 27th.
He had symptoms. She is 75 years old. She decided to go to the emergency room so she took a shower and then, all of a sudden, she collapsed. His back hurt. Since then he is paralyzed.
She is in a nursing home right now. I used to go to see him through the window and we used to talk on the phone. She’ll tell me what she wants and I’ll bring it. She likes to eat Cape Verdean food.
Whenever I think about it, I cry. Then I wipe off my tears, put on my mask and go to work.
I clock in. I put all the garbage out. After disinfecting the bathroom, I vacuum the lobby. As long as there aren’t so many cases on campus, I feel great about it.
But if it goes up, then comes the fear. I get scared. I lose sleep When I think of my sister, she can be me. I am out all the time, working.
Kim Ducote, 42, St. George, Utah
Restaurant Server and Homeless Shelter Case Manager
I was unemployed from March 15th to August of 2020, and had $200 left in my bank account. And some of my friends opened a restaurant and they offered me a serving position there. I was the only server. And I thought ‘Oh my god, it was a god.’ Like, I didn’t know what I was going to do. I’m under $200 in my bank, no choice. I didn’t really want to go back to the service industry but this was the only opportunity that presented itself.
I went back, and things were looking up and going well. And I started making money again and people were loving this food and we were making a name for ourselves really quickly. And in October, all three of us got covid, so I had to put off because I think it was just over six weeks.
Husband-Wife Chef Team – They found covid really bad. His symptoms were severe. And for me, I just had a terrible headache, a very mild cough, and severe exhaustion for about three days, and then I bounced back. And they were unsure how long it would take to reopen.
So during that time, I decided ‘Okay, I can’t be unemployed again indefinitely. I have to find something else.’ So I applied to a local homeless shelter and got a job there.
Juan Sanchez Bernal, 62, Harrison, NJ
commuter rail custodian
When the pandemic started, the number of people we saw in offices dropped to almost half. This created panic. Many of us would have liked work from home, but sadly, we are cleaning people, so how can we do?
An employee of our group got sick and died. I felt bad. We were a team, you know? We talked about baseball, about basketball, about the countries we came from.
This is the country that has chosen us. If in times of crisis we have to choose between what we like and what we dislike, what are we contributing? We have all done the necessary work – we have all contributed our grain of sand.
We didn’t stop working. I reach at six in the morning. We take out the garbage. We are always disinfecting. We always use masks.
My youngest daughter studied from home because her university was closed. She was watching over me. When I got back from work, she was up to me: Did you wash your hands? take off your clothes! Take a bath now! My other daughter called all the time.
I would say to them, ‘Remember that whoever is born has to die, so calm down.’ they laughed. If you become over-stressed, you will die faster. So, you better laugh.
I don’t want people to be treated the way I’ve been and the loneliness and fear I felt.
I started working in a major pet store at the end of September last year. I made $10.50 an hour. For the first five months of my job, I was just a cashier. One day, a tall, fat man leaned around my plexiglass shield and coughed intentionally. I think we were out of the dog food he needed or something.
My brother passed away on 22 May. He was my little friend. He suffered a stroke that crushed his brain stem. He couldn’t move, so we decided it would be best if we took him off life support. My manager was not sympathetic or kind. He even told me to just finish it, that my feelings from home didn’t transfer to work. it was painful. I was no longer comfortable working in that shop. I moved in mid-June.
My new store is short of staff. We are all dry. You might be trying to unload inventory from a truck shipment and then someone needs to fish or four separate phone calls. Sometimes one will forget to give more millet to the birds.
I worry about whether the weather will turn cold again, whether cases will increase and whether my family and colleagues will be safe. I’ve already had a loss this year.
April Fitch, 58, Newark, NJ
airport security guard
More people would have preferred to stay at home or work from home. If I had that opportunity, I certainly would have.
I caught covid at the end of March. I was not feeling well. My mother was in a nursing home. I called her on 6th April and told that my birthday is soon. I told him, “I’m coming to kick you out of the house.” She laughed. On April 8, the nursing home called me and told that she had been taken to the hospital. He died a week later due to Kovid.
I was using the two weeks off, all my sick days and they gave me my three days to grieve. There was no time to even deal with the fact that I lost my mother when I myself was dealing with Covid.
The first day of going back to work was scary. I’m still scared. It’s just too crowded. I try to stay six feet apart. If someone asks me a question, I try to keep them away.
Aidan Gardiner contributed reporting on worker interviews. Eduardo Varas translated the interview of Juan Sanchez from Spanish.
