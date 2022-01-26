They do not seem to find wickets Dinesh Karthik calls for changes Bumrah or Bhuvi in ​​India Playing XI for 2nd ODI names Prasidh Krishna Siraj

India lost by 31 runs in the first ODI of the 3-match series against South Africa. The second ODI is to be played on January 21 at Boland Park, Paarl. Before the second match, Dinesh Karthik has advised India to make two changes in their playing XI. The special thing is that Karthik has talked about making both these changes in the bowling, while in the first ODI, India’s middle order was also badly shaken.

India’s veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has spoken about the inclusion of the famous Krishna or Mohammad Siraj in the team combination. Talking to Cricbuzz after the match, Karthik said, ‘I would definitely like one of the famous Krishna or Mohammad Siraj playing these games (ODI matches).’

Karthik said, ‘It is very important for India to find a way to bring pace to their attack. Whether they want to rest Bumrah or Bhuvi is up to the team management. I think they (famous Krishna/Mohammad Siraj) can make a difference in the middle of the innings, which is where they (the current fast bowlers) don’t get wickets.

On Venkatesh not bowling a single over against South Africa, Karthik said, “I think KL Rahul will present his case to the coach as to why he didn’t give the balls to Iyer, but it took everyone by surprise.”

Karthik said, ‘This is the role (batting all-rounder/part-time bowler) that they want Venkatesh to do. Bat at number six and bowl a little bit. If you don’t use one of his skills, you are denying the importance of picking such a player.

The Indian batsmen initially allowed Aiden Markram to bowl 6 consecutive overs after scoring just 30 runs. Dinesh Karthik feels that the openers should have put pressure on him from the beginning. Markram took the crucial wicket of KL Rahul. Markram got Rahul caught behind the stumps by Quinton de Kock.

Talking about the first ODI match between Team India and South Africa, till the time Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were at the crease, India seemed to be in the driving seat. After the dismissal of these two, the middle order was filled and Team India’s score was 6 for 188 instead of one wicket for 138 runs. That is, the team lost 5 important wickets within the next 50 runs.

In contrast, South African captain Temba Bavuma and Rossi van der Dussen slammed the Indian bowlers. Both shared a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs. At the same time, Ashwin managed to take one wicket for 53 runs. Apart from these two, none of the bowlers was successful. Shardul Thakur 7.2 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded runs at an average of 6.4.