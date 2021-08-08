They Don’t Want the Shot. They Don’t Want Colleagues to Know.



“We have taken the position that we are not going to ask employees to be vaccinated because of the sheer number of people who do not want to be vaccinated,” said Lucanera, who is vaccinated. “If we demand that many of them get vaccinated to go back to work, we’re afraid they won’t come back. “

But as cases of Covid escalated, some of its unvaccinated workers fell ill. To cover their shifts, he had to pay additional overtime, which took a toll on the company’s bottom line. Recently, he turned down a contract with a school district because he did not have enough agents to meet the demand.

“It almost seems like anyone who hasn’t already at this point has made up their minds,” Lucanera said. “If I put my foot down, will it hurt the business by creating a bigger problem than ours? “

Yet, for many unvaccinated workers, finding a new job is often not a desirable or feasible option.

Benjamin Rose, 28, who works at a Chicago-area world bank, said his decision not to get the vaccine was “really just a cost-benefit analysis.” He contracted Covid-19 six months ago, he said, and a recent blood test showed he still had antibodies.

But because he is not vaccinated, his company is demanding he work remotely even as it has started allowing vaccinated employees to return to the office. While he said he appreciated the flexibility of remote working and was not opposed to vaccination mandates, he also didn’t want to feel pressured.

“I find it a little boring how big business, the media and the government are all doing a united front to push the vaccine so hard,” Rose said.

At the same time, he said, if his company instituted a vaccination mandate, he would likely comply.

“This is not the hill I’m going to die on,” he said. “If this were to really become something that was going to affect my career a lot, I would probably understand it.”