‘They Have My Sister’: As Uyghurs Speak Out, China Targets Their Families
She was a gifted agronomist trained at prestigious universities in Shanghai and Tokyo. She said she wanted to help farmers in poor areas, like her hometown of Xinjiang in western China. But due to her uncle’s activism for China’s oppressed Muslim Uyghurs, family and friends said, the Chinese state has made her a security target.
At first, they took his father away. Then they urged her to come back from Japan. Last year, at the age of 30, Mihriay Erkin, the scientist, died in Xinjiang, under mysterious circumstances.
The government confirmed Ms Erkin’s death but attributed it to illness. Her uncle, Abduweli Ayup, the activist, believes she died in state custody.
Mr Ayup says his niece was only the last in his family to come under pressure from the authorities. His two siblings had previously been detained and imprisoned. All three have been targeted in retaliation for his efforts to expose the plight of the Uyghurs, he said.
“People aren’t just suffering there, they’re not just brainwashed there, not just tortured, they actually die there,” said Ayup, who now lives in Norway. “And the Chinese government is using this death, using these threats to silence us, to make us lose hope. “
As Beijing has stepped up its crackdown in Xinjiang in recent years, more and more Uyghurs living abroad have felt compelled to speak out against mass internment camps and other abuses against their families at home. Their testimonies added to a growing body of evidence of China’s crackdown, which some have called genocide, prompting foreign governments to impose sanctions.
Now, Chinese authorities are pushing back Uyghurs from overseas by targeting their loved ones.
The Communist Party has long treated the relatives of dissidents as guilty by association and used them to pressure and punish outspoken family members. As the courts are under the control of the authorities, there is little recourse to challenge such lawsuits. Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo, spent nearly eight years under house arrest after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. Her younger brother, Liu Hui, served two years in prison for a conviction for fraud which she characterized as retaliation.
But along with the Uyghurs, the authorities appear to apply this tactic with unusual and increasing severity, placing some relatives of Uyghur activists in prison for decades or more.
Dolkun Isa, the German president of the Uyghur World Congress, a Uyghur rights group, said he believed his older brother was in detention. He learned at the end of May that his younger brother, Hushtar, had been sentenced to life in prison. “It must have been linked to my activism,” said Mr. Isa.
Radio Free Asia, a US-funded broadcaster, claims that more than 50 relatives of staff journalists have been detained in Xinjiang, some held in detention camps and others sentenced to prison terms. The journalists all work for the broadcaster’s Uyghur-language service, which has stood out in recent years for its reporting on repression, exposing the existence of camps and publishing the first accounts of deaths and forced sterilizations.
The sister of Rushan Abbas, an American Uyghur activist, was sentenced in December to 20 years in prison for terrorism. Sister Gulshan Abbas and her aunt were arrested in 2018, days after Rushan Abbas spoke at an event in Washington denouncing the crackdown and widespread detention in Xinjiang.
“In retaliation against me for giving this public speech, as a tool to silence me, they kidnapped my sister,” Ms. Abbas said. “They have my sister hostage right now. “
At Beijing’s request, some countries have also returned more than 300 Uyghurs to China since 2010, according to a study by the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, nonprofits based in Washington, DC. A Uyghur is now fighting extradition. is Idris Hasan, whose activists say was detained in Morocco.
In the case of Ms. Erkin, the scientist, her uncle first came to the attention of authorities in Xinjiang for trying to expand the use of the Uyghur language. The government viewed even the most moderate expression of ethnic identity as a threat, and Mr. Ayup was arrested in 2013 and spent 15 months in prison. After his release he fled abroad, but his experience encouraged him to continue his campaign.
Back home, Mr. Ayup’s brother Erkin Ayup, a local Communist Party official, knew his own situation was precarious. In 2016, he told his daughter that a crackdown was taking place, and he feared he would be caught, according to Asami Nuru, a friend of Ms Erkin’s in Tokyo.
The father and daughter devised a simple system for letting Ms. Erkin know he was safe: He would send her a smiley sticker on WeChat every morning.
“One day he didn’t send the sticker,” Ms. Nuru said. “She called her mother and heard that her father was in a camp. She was very upset and from that point on she was crying every day.
Mr Ayup believes authorities took his brother into custody in mid-2017.
In the years that followed, Ms Erkin’s anxiety about her father’s situation weighed on her, and she even lost weight, Ms Nuru said. She began to receive categorical messages from her mother, probably at the request of the authorities, telling her to stop her uncle’s activism or to return home.
His family and friends say his decision to return to China in June 2019 was sudden. She left her suitcases in the house where she lived.
Ms Erkin called Ms Nuru from the airport and told her that she wanted to try to find her father, even though she knew he was still in detention. Ms. Nuru said she tried to persuade her against the idea.
“She said to me, ‘I want to try to find my father, even if it means I might die,’” Ms. Nuru said.
Mr Ayup says he believes authorities arrested Ms Erkin in February 2020 to punish her after helping international media report on a leaked government document describing how Uyghurs were tracked and selected for detention.
The circumstances of Ms Erkin’s death remain unclear.
Her death was first reported by Radio Free Asia, which quoted a national security officer from Ms Erkin’s hometown as saying that she died while in a detention center in the city. southern Kashgar. Mr Ayup said he believed it was the same place where he himself had been beaten and sexually assaulted six years earlier.
Ms Erkin’s family received her body, Mr Ayup said, but security officials told her not to have guests at her funeral and to tell others that she died at her home.
In a statement to the New York Times, the Xinjiang government said Ms. Erkin returned from overseas in June 2019 to receive medical treatment. On December 19, she died in a Kashgar hospital from organ failure caused by severe anemia, the statement said.
From the time she went to the hospital until her death, she was always cared for by her uncle and younger brother, the government wrote.
Prior to her return to China, Erkin appeared to be aware that her return could end tragically.
“We are leaving on our own, the only things that can accompany us are the Love of Allah and our smile,” she texted Mr. Ayup when he tried to dissuade her from going home. .
“I’m very scared,” she admitted. “I hope I am killed with a single bullet.”
