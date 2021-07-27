‘They Have My Sister’: As Uyghurs Speak Out, China Targets Their Families

She was a gifted agronomist trained at prestigious universities in Shanghai and Tokyo. She said she wanted to help farmers in poor areas, like her hometown of Xinjiang in western China. But due to her uncle’s activism for China’s oppressed Muslim Uyghurs, family and friends said, the Chinese state has made her a security target.

At first, they took his father away. Then they urged her to come back from Japan. Last year, at the age of 30, Mihriay Erkin, the scientist, died in Xinjiang, under mysterious circumstances.

The government confirmed Ms Erkin’s death but attributed it to illness. Her uncle, Abduweli Ayup, the activist, believes she died in state custody.

Mr Ayup says his niece was only the last in his family to come under pressure from the authorities. His two siblings had previously been detained and imprisoned. All three have been targeted in retaliation for his efforts to expose the plight of the Uyghurs, he said.