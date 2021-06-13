‘They hug it out’: Memes take over Twitter after Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘cuddle match’



After weeks of build-up, veteran boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube character Logan Paul boxed in an eight-round exhibition combat in Miami. Nonetheless, the much-anticipated match ended on a disenchanted notice, with followers lamenting as no winner was declared. Additionally, the match bought everybody speaking on-line, not for some epic knockout punches however for the 2 males hugging it out within the ring, sparking a hilarious meme fest on-line.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring expertise that propelled him to world titles in 5 divisions and a 50-0 profession file to frustrate Paul with strong lead and counter photographs at Arduous Rock Stadium. Nonetheless, the retired boxer couldn’t cease Paul inside the gap.

Publish-fight punch stats confirmed Mayweather comfortably forward on complete and energy photographs, AP reported. And viewers famous how Paul faltered to cope with it and resorted to hugging the multi-title successful boxer! Eagle-eyed followers quickly began to maintain a tab on what number of instances they hugged in between the match and movies began doing rounds on-line.

Try the bizarre moments from the match that bought everybody speaking on-line, right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow4SXXvK1Fk

As many dubbed it the worst match, hilarious comparisons of them embracing one another flooded Twitter. Some even commented how they earned thousands and thousands of {dollars} only for hugging.

Logan Paul bought extra hugs in a single night time from Floyd Mayweather than he bought from his dad throughout his whole childhood — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 7, 2021

Hugging. We paid to observe two males hugging. Not boxing. — Norm Kelly (@norm) June 7, 2021

my solely commentary watching #MayweatherPaul “AWWW YAY THEY’RE HUGGING!!!!” — Crystal Leigh🤍 (@crystalleigh) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul after spherical 4 be like…#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/FPgz5x4UBF — PSG Specter (@PsgSpecter) June 7, 2021

I simply need somebody to hug me like Logan Paul hugged Floyd Mayweather 🙁 pic.twitter.com/mg4sAzbdiI — Lil Revive 🎃 (@LilRevive) June 7, 2021

Real love exists, imagine me, I’ve seen it. Have a look at how they’re hugging one another 🥺 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/wVk9B8Tsq4 — in custody (@CustodyOfCovid) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Paul combat in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/jo0GD3bYpN — HUMADUCK (@HUMADUCKVR) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather after having a cuddle session with Logan paul for half-hour#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mQEJlnYKmh — 𝙧𝙚𝙭 🕷 (@rexfps_) June 7, 2021

Folks shopping for the Mayweather-Paul combat for 50$. Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after hugging for 8 rounds and fooling us all:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/b1IL8sAgOA — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) June 6, 2021

higher than the logan vs mayweather combat #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/D2Xc67ZIOi — physics whore (@notllui) June 7, 2021

the iCarly combat was extra entertaining than Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zyeqa3pbrO — 51K LOGO STAX (@Yaboi_STAX) June 7, 2021

“You’ve bought to comprehend I’m not 21 anymore however it’s good,” Mayweather mentioned within the ring. “He’s higher than I believed he was. Good little work. Tonight was a enjoyable night time,” he added.

Though there was no winner, Paul appeared proud of the end result and his efficiency. “Shoot, man, I don’t need anybody to inform me something is unattainable ever once more,” Paul mentioned. “To get in right here with one of many biggest boxers of all time, proves that the chances might be beat,” the YouTuber added.