They investigate police murders. Wanting his record.

Other cases were also closed despite being troubling with the autopsy results.

Ranger reviewing the death of Lorenzo Juarez outside Austin learned from pathologists that he had petechial hemorrhaging — tiny pin pricks of blood in the eye that also suggest strangulation — while being arrested in 2018. Mr. Juarez, 47, was on the meth and a metal pipe was swinging by the side of the road when the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene. One deputy pinned Mr Juarez down with a forearm against the base of his neck, and others put weight on him as he was given a dose of Versed, a sedative, by paramedics.

But after the autopsy report, the ranger, Brent Barina, made no effort to re-interview the deputies or otherwise seek an explanation as to why the capillaries in Mr. Juarez’s eye burst. The medical examiner determined that the death was an accident caused by methamphetamine, but he noted a “component of asphyxia”.

Rangers investigating the death of 40-year-old Wesley Manning conducted a detailed review of the case that unfolded in 2015 at Rattlesnake Point Road in Aransas County, near Corpus Christi.

In a 59-page report based on 12 interviews and multiple videos, he described how the sheriff’s representative and police officers who believed Mr Manning was preventing his girlfriend from receiving medical care, fired her twice with a stun gun. Shocked, doused them with pepper spray, threw him on the ground, dug a stick into his neck, handcuffed him, pushed a knee into his back, jammed fingers into pressure points on the back of his jaw. Diya, punched him and bared his legs before he could take a breath.

The ranger, Antonio DeLuna, also noted that the medical examiner ruled the death to be a homicide caused by “sudden cardiac death following restraint procedures”. But he did not include one additional detail from the forensic examination: that a piece of cartilage around his voice box had fractured, another warning sign that death investigators are trained to look for.

Despite the murder verdict and a thorough investigation, the outcome was the same as in other cases. Ranger submitted to a grand jury, which issued no charges.

lack of experts

Despite its large population and land area, Texas employs approximately 165 rangers across the state—the Houston Police Department, by comparison, has 5,300 sworn officers—and most rangers work as generalists, fighting major crimes and public corruption. Let’s investigate cases and custodial deaths on the same day.