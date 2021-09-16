They Still Live in the Shadow of Theranos by Elizabeth Holmes

Last month, Ms Esponnet published an essay titled “I Get It, Elizabeth Holmes” describing the struggle. Many of Ms. Holmes’ actions were unforgivable, Ms Esponette, 33, wrote. “But I still believe she thought she was doing the right thing, taking Silicon Valley’s universal advice: ‘Fake it till you make it.'”

Ms Esponette said the women at the tech start-up thanked her for saying what she was feeling.

Lola Prego, 30, the founder of Base, which offers at-home blood and saliva tests that are processed in traditional labs, listens to Theranos comparison at least once a week, she said. References come directly or indirectly from potential partners, advisors, investors, clients and journalists, she said.

She said she understands the need for skepticism, as new health care companies need to be looked at critically to prevent misconduct. Often the comparisons are closed after people learn that Base works with Quest Diagnostics, a multinational company, to analyze its tests.

“But removing the additional bias and suspicion is challenging,” Ms Prego said.

The biggest blow came from a scientific advisor, whom Ms Prego said she tried to recruit in 2019. The consultant met in the meeting only to point out that bringing technology into health care was doing a Theranos-like harm to the industry. This prompted Ms Prego to question whether she could retain the mentorship she had hoped for.

“It was quite demoralizing,” she said. She has since recruited six consultants.

In July, Verge Genomics formed a three-year partnership with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to work on drugs to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, Ms. Zhang said. The company also published a paper about its methods in a scientific journal last year and this year recruited a chief science officer.

Ms Zhang said it was some relief to show those who were suspicious.

“The most delicate part of a company is the early stages, when you have to buy into the people, the vision and the idea,” she said. Reflecting on Ms Holmes and Theranos, she said, “this is where these types of associations can be really harmful and reduce potential.”