They Took Credit Ajinkya Rahane Accuses Ravi Shastri And Company Of Undermining His Role In Australia Series Win said

Ajinkya Rahane’s future as a Test cricketer will depend on how he performs in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Former Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane’s bat has been quiet for quite some time. However, a year ago, cricket fans were not tired of praising him.

After all, what happened in the last one year, due to which people started talking till the end of his career. Ajinkya Rahane spoke to sports journalist Boria Majumdar on many issues including this. During this, Ajinkya Rahane indirectly targeted Ravi Shastri & Co.

In fact, when the mention of the historic Test series in Australia came during the conversation, Ajinkya Rahane said, ‘I am not one of those people who go ahead and take credit for themselves. Some decisions in Australia were mine, which I took, but someone else took the credit for them.

Ajinkya Rahane is not the kind of person you would expect to give such a harsh comment in public, but he spoke candidly on the historic series win. In the first innings of the first Test of the Australia series, the Indian team was reduced to 36 runs.

After this Rahane was entrusted with the task of changing the fortunes of India. The visiting team had to play the rest of the series without their regular captain Virat Kohli. After that, under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, the team won the second and fourth Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane later handled his team in the best way along with scoring a match-winning century in the Melbourne Test. With this India registered a historic series win in the absence of their regular Test stars.

Rahane said, ‘I just smile when people say that my career is over, people who know the game don’t talk like that. Everyone knows what happened in Australia or even before that, especially my contribution to red ball cricket. Those who love the game will speak intelligently.

Rahane said about the Australia series, ‘I know what I have done in the Australia series, I do not need to tell anyone. It is not my nature either. But it is not my nature to come forward and take credit. Yes, there were some decisions that I took on the field or in the dressing room, but someone else took the credit. Winning the series was important for me. It was a historic series. That very series was very special for me.

He said, ‘Later on the reaction of people, or who took credit, who was told or who came in the media that we did this, it was our decision. This was our call. She was supposed to talk to them, but on my part I know what I did on the field. Yes, I used to talk to the management too, but I knew from inside. I used to laugh that this is what I have done inside….