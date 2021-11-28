They Twice Gave Up Everything to Flee Iraq. They Keep Getting Sent Back.



There are days when Ms. Hussein is forced to hold on to all of this until her children are out of the house – and only then does she allow herself to cry, she said. Buren is in sixth grade, Ms. Ali studies at a technical institute (although her academic status is in doubt due to unpaid tuition bills), and Abdulrahman is also attending classes.

The family first tried to flee Iraq in 2015.

That year, Ms. Hussein sold her home to pay the smugglers who took her and her children across the European border for four months, with obstacles seen directly from the film. In a forest near the Bulgarian-Greek border, he said, his group was threatened by a large bear because their marijuana-smoking Afghan guide was asleep.

After finally arriving in Germany, the family spent five months in detention waiting for their asylum case to be decided. But the longing for home did not diminish.

Ms Hussein’s father was ill. Her youngest son remembered his father. And she thought her ex-husband was likely to come back to her.

So Hussein asked Germany to deport him.

“Bria told me I ruined their lives,” she said earlier this week. “She said, ‘You brought us back from Germany’ – and she’s right. I always try to get away from that fact, but I can’t. “

As she wiped away the tears, her daughter, Ms. Ali, tried to comfort her.

In their rented apartment in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the living room was open, with a beige sectional sofa and a thin rug, draped over the edges.

When they slept on an open floor without pillows and blankets in a detention center in Germany six years ago, they were more comfortable than they had ever been, yet Ms Ali said she was happy.