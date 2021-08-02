They Wait Hours to Withdraw Cash, but Most A.T.M.s Are Empty

Customers, desperate for cash, started lining up at the ATM at 3:30 a.m. By dawn, the queue had grown to more than 300 people. By noon, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees, many were still waiting, hoping that would be the day they could finally withdraw money from their own bank accounts.

Since the military took power in a coup six months ago, Myanmar has been crippled by a lack of cash. To avoid a rush on the banks, randomly selected ATMs are replenished with cash daily and withdrawals are capped at the equivalent of $ 120.

The economic fallout had far-reaching consequences. With liquidity scarce, depositors cannot withdraw their savings, clients cannot pay businesses, and businesses cannot pay their workers or creditors. Loans and debts are not collected. The value of the kyat, Myanmar’s currency, has fallen 20% against the dollar.

Fewer than 100 ATMs now have cash every day in this Southeast Asian country. Currency hoarding has become widespread and many businesses will only accept cash, not digital bank transfers.