They Wait Hours to Withdraw Cash, but Most A.T.M.s Are Empty
Customers, desperate for cash, started lining up at the ATM at 3:30 a.m. By dawn, the queue had grown to more than 300 people. By noon, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees, many were still waiting, hoping that would be the day they could finally withdraw money from their own bank accounts.
Since the military took power in a coup six months ago, Myanmar has been crippled by a lack of cash. To avoid a rush on the banks, randomly selected ATMs are replenished with cash daily and withdrawals are capped at the equivalent of $ 120.
The economic fallout had far-reaching consequences. With liquidity scarce, depositors cannot withdraw their savings, clients cannot pay businesses, and businesses cannot pay their workers or creditors. Loans and debts are not collected. The value of the kyat, Myanmar’s currency, has fallen 20% against the dollar.
Fewer than 100 ATMs now have cash every day in this Southeast Asian country. Currency hoarding has become widespread and many businesses will only accept cash, not digital bank transfers.
A new generation of currency brokers has emerged to provide money in exchange for online transfers at a cost of 7-15%. This is because Myanmar now has two values for its money: higher value for cash and lower value for online funds. Experts warn the country is plunging into a full-blown financial crisis.
“At the moment everything is frozen,” said Richard Horsey, senior advisor on Myanmar for the International Crisis Group. “This is a deep, deep economic crisis. It’s a matter of trust – trust in the regime, the banks and the economy.
Myanmar’s economy began to develop a decade ago, when the generals loosened their grip on the country after nearly 50 years of military rule. This progress was quickly reversed by the return to power of the army in February.
Confidence in government and private banks evaporated with the coup and the murder of at least 945 people, most of them shot dead by soldiers during protests.
A protest movement against the coup and a general strike crippled much of the economy, including the closure of almost all bank branches across the country in the first months after the military takeover. The junta’s missteps, such as restricting online payments, have contributed to the crisis.
In mid-March, the regime attempted to quell the civil disobedience movement by shutting down the mobile internet. But it has blocked cell phone bank transfers, a popular – and cashless – way to make payments.
“When the banks closed, there was a general fear that they would not be able to get money,” said Vicky Bowman, director of the nonprofit Myanmar Center for Responsible Business and former British ambassador to Myanmar. “Then the government made it worse by turning off mobile internet. This further increased the desire for money.
Account holders at Kanbawza Bank branch in Mandalay guessed luck when they lined up before dawn. The workers arrived late that morning and loaded the machine with kyat. The first 38 people in line received money. When Ma May Thway Chel, the 39th customer, reached the ATM, he was exhausted.
“I feel like it’s a curse to just be a citizen of Myanmar,” she said. “Most of the time, I waste my time at the ATM, but there is no other choice. “
In rural areas, where money is even more scarce, some farmers have turned to barter, swapping the food they grow for other types of food or for services like medical care, while the country faces an increase in coronavirus cases and health system collapse. . City dwellers offer online to exchange items like motorcycles or cameras for oxygen.
Junta spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun blamed the financial crisis in part on lost trade due to border closures in the event of a pandemic, but suggested liquidity shortages would be resolved this month -this.
The German company Giesecke + Devrient, which had supplied Myanmar with equipment for printing currency, halted all shipments in March due to the violent military crackdown on civilians. But crisp new banknotes printed on slightly different paper – believed to have come from China – began to hit circulation in June.
Officials in Myanmar have confirmed that the Central Bank has started printing fresh money, but said they did not expect this to worsen the country’s financial problems.
“It is true that the Central Bank is printing new banknotes,” said its vice president, U Win Thaw. “But he’s not unruly. It is calculated based on monetary policy and fiscal policy to avoid inflation.
The junta is unlikely to be able to emerge from its difficult economic situation, said U Hein Maung, an economist and former researcher at an economic policy think tank in Yangon. He predicted that the financial crisis would worsen in the coming months.
“The value of the Burmese currency is falling, but it has not yet bottomed out,” he said. “The crisis can only be resolved with political change.”
One of the goals of the withdrawal restrictions is to reduce the amount of money donated to the pro-democracy protest movement. Banks, like ATMs, severely limit the number of ATM withdrawals and cap the amount at the equivalent of about $ 300. People who have money sent by the American company Western Union also have a hard time getting that money back.
Western Union relies on Burmese banks to handle its transactions, but the banks have retained much of the money transferred since the coup. Only a few dozen people can get their money back each day, and only for transfers under $ 425. If a transfer is larger, the total amount is frozen.
Well-connected brokers have found it easier to adapt to the new way of doing business in Myanmar. Some brokers say privately that they get money by paying a bank manager a 3% bribe. Senior military officers also have easy access to cash and are said to support some currency brokers.
“Some bank employees are dishonest,” said Mr. Win Thaw, vice president of the Central Bank. “We will take action against these bankers who take a certain percentage in exchange for money.”
In Yangon, with a population of five million, only about 20 ATMs are stocked every day, according to the banks. In Mandalay, with around 1.5 million inhabitants, only a dozen machines are stored. Customers do not know in advance which they will be.
Despite the risks of the rapid spread of Covid-19, queues form early every morning at ATMs As banks announce which machines have money, thousands of people have lined up for hours, Usually at the wrong ATM
May Thway Chel, 28, an accountant, went to the same Kanbawza Bank branch to withdraw her money almost every day for five months, but only received money four times.
Clients like her have become accustomed to a routine.
At the head of the line, a currency broker acts as a self-appointed controller and enforces the order by giving everyone a number that he inscribes on their arms with an indelible blue marker. Then the customers settle in for the long wait. Some sit on their sandals. Some are sitting on the floor. A woman in Mickey Mouse pajamas brought a blue plastic chair that she pulled with a string as the line came on.
“Sometimes we don’t have the money to buy rice and food,” said May Thway Chel. “Sometimes I feel very depressed and think about suicide. We lost our dream after the coup.
#Wait #Hours #Withdraw #Cash #ATMs #Empty
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.