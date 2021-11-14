They Warned Their Names Were on a Hit List. They Were Killed.

At night in the refugee camps, with only a thin tarpaulin wall as protection, Mohammed waits for the men to come and kill him.

In less than a month, assassins in the Rohingya refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh have killed at least eight people who have dared to speak out against violent gangs in camps. Like Mr. Mohammed, the militants threatened his victims before killing them, leaving their targets permanently terrified.

“I live under the knife of a frightening and depressing life,” said Mr Mohammed, a community organizer whose full name is not used due to paperwork risks. “I came to Bangladesh from Myanmar because I would be killed there. There is no guarantee of a safe life. “

In the world’s largest single refugee camp, life is becoming livable. Already, Rohingya Muslims have had to flee ethnic cleansing in their native Myanmar, and end up in a vast expanse of shelters in the tightest packed areas on earth. Now, in tent warrens clinging to inferior hills, terrorists search for recruits, drug smugglers roam, and kidnappers prey on women and children.