They Warned Their Names Were on a Hit List. They Were Killed.
At night in the refugee camps, with only a thin tarpaulin wall as protection, Mohammed waits for the men to come and kill him.
In less than a month, assassins in the Rohingya refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh have killed at least eight people who have dared to speak out against violent gangs in camps. Like Mr. Mohammed, the militants threatened his victims before killing them, leaving their targets permanently terrified.
“I live under the knife of a frightening and depressing life,” said Mr Mohammed, a community organizer whose full name is not used due to paperwork risks. “I came to Bangladesh from Myanmar because I would be killed there. There is no guarantee of a safe life. “
In the world’s largest single refugee camp, life is becoming livable. Already, Rohingya Muslims have had to flee ethnic cleansing in their native Myanmar, and end up in a vast expanse of shelters in the tightest packed areas on earth. Now, in tent warrens clinging to inferior hills, terrorists search for recruits, drug smugglers roam, and kidnappers prey on women and children.
Worst of all, residents say, there is little hope of refuge or shelter. Some of those killed last month warned Bangladeshi and international officials that their names were on a hit list compiled by the largest terrorist group, the Arkan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA.
The terrorist group, which has been attacking Myanmar’s security forces for decades to protest the Rohingya’s persecution, is trying to impose its own orders on the camps. ARSA fighters say they, and not human rights workers or other citizens, have spiritual and political rights over nearly a million refugees. But they also make a profit from the illegal trade that thrives in the camps and clashes with other criminal gangs, increasing the sense of unrighteousness every time a body is found.
Mr Mohammed, whose community work has led to conflicts with ARSA members, has repeatedly appealed to the Bangladeshi government and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. He is requesting to be moved to a safer place.
Mr Mohammed has not given up his tarpaulin since Mohib Ullah, a fellow Rohingya, was killed by gunmen in late September. His fears were exacerbated by the shooting deaths of seven members of an Islamic school who were standing in front of ARSA militants.
The families of the victims have blamed the ARSA for their deaths and the men belonging to the group involved in the killings have been arrested. The ARSA said on social media that he did not commit the murder.
Mr. Mohamed cares every time his family goes to the toilet. Worst of all is when darkness falls and Bangladeshi law enforcement exits the camps, he said. The footsteps, the soft slap of slippers on the dirt streets, filled him with terror.
“Please pray for me,” said Mr. Mohammed. “I have no other protection.”
One month before his death, Mr. Mohib Ullah, who runs a human rights network owned by Mr. Mohammed, wrote a letter to the authorities asking for sanctuary. He described in a letter, which was reviewed by the New York Times, how gunmen had warned him and 70 other human rights defenders would be killed.
“I am very scared because the ARSA group has a variety of attack tools that are very dangerous,” Mr Mohib Ullah wrote in English.
Authorities took no action. His assassins shouted that he was the “leader” of the camp, not Mr. Mohib Ullah, his brother who witnessed his death said.
UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh Johannes van der Klove acknowledged the growing dangers in the camps but said security was the responsibility of Bangladeshis.
“Unfortunately, the murder of Mohib Ullah, but the murder in the madrassa, now the authorities really need to do something,” he said.
The UN refugee agency said it did not comment on individual cases. A statement said that some vulnerable Rohingyas were given security.
“We reiterate our call on the Bangladeshi authorities to take immediate steps to improve security in the refugee camps,” the statement said.
After the assassination of Mr. Mohib Ullah, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, “The Bangladesh government is committed to investigating this heinous crime and bringing the killers to justice.”
Coronavirus epidemics have weakened surveillance of Rohingya camps across the country (or across continents), as the Kovid protocol excludes humanitarian workers. According to camp residents who spoke to the Times, in a state of zero, the ARSA and other terrorists are conducting terror campaigns, demanding money and recruitment.
“Why was my fate to be born a refugee?” Saiful Arka, an activist who is now in hiding with his two brothers and is seeking asylum at the United Nations. “No one will protect us.”
Mr. Arkane and his brothers have worked for many years to document the conditions of the camp. Despite pressure from other Rohingyas to remain calm about the ARSA’s growing power, Mr Arka said his troops now openly run training centers in the camps, funded by illegal activities such as the drug trade. Some of the men killed at the madrassa had gone to the police to report that the ARSA wanted to use their seminary as a similar training ground, two members of the victim’s family told the Times on condition of anonymity.
Founded by Rohingyas living outside Myanmar, ARSA attacked Myanmar’s security outposts in 2017, killing nearly a dozen people. Myanmar forces responded with extraordinary brutality in the frenzy of executions, rapes and village burning. About three-quarters of a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in just a few weeks, the largest influx of refugees in a generation.
Bangladesh, already sheltered by waves of Rohingya refugees, was flooded. In a camp called Kutupalong, 600,000 Rohingya live in an area of less than 13 square kilometers, nine times denser than the Gaza Strip. In Kutupalong and 33 other refugee camps, the Rohingya have had to maintain their reputation in landslides, fires, floods, looting elephants, human trafficking and domestic violence. Legally, they cannot work in out-of-camp schools or attend school.
Human rights groups have acknowledged that the United Nations must act with caution. The Bangladesh government should encourage Rohingya refugees and foreign agencies to enforce law and order in the camps without excluding politicians who see them leaving the country.
Amid growing fears, some Rohingyas have resigned in a Bangladeshi plan to relocate part of the refugee population to the flood-prone island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal, which human rights groups have called floating prisons. The impact of ARSA is minimal there.
In October, UNHCR and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding to pave the way for the relocation of 80,000 or more Rohingya to Bhasan Char, of which over 20,000 have already been relocated there.
Among the first to be rehabilitated on Bhasan Char were Rohingya Christians, a persecuted minority among the persecuted minorities. Rohingya Christians abducted in camps, police report documents.
Last October, a Christian family, after migrating to the island, sought protection from the United Nations after ARSA militants threatened to abduct them.
The family was sheltered overnight in a UNHCR safehouse near the camp but was ordered to leave the next day by Bangladeshi staff, two family members said. With nowhere to go, a relative named Abdu Taleb helped them on the bus to escape the ARSA militants who were threatening them from outside.
According to a police report filed immediately after the incident, the escape plan failed. The militants boarded a bus and abducted Mr. Taleb and his family. Mr Taleb and the male head of the family had been held in a dark place for about four months, where he was bitten and tortured by militants, he said.
From Bhasan Char, where he now lives in a barracks surrounded by the sea, Mr. Taleb said he finally calmed down.
“I came in search of safety,” said Mr. Taleb. “I have found security.”
#Warned #Names #Hit #List #Killed
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.