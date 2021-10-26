They will now get pension here even without Ration Card- CM clarified Jharkhand: Ration Card is not needed to get Widow Pension clears JMM CM Hemant Soren Clean

In Jharkhand, it will no longer be mandatory to have a ration card to get widow pension (Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), Jharkhand). This thing was clarified by Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself on Monday (October 25, 2021). He said this during the inauguration of schemes worth Rs 34.58 crore and laying the foundation stone of several projects in Godda district.

According to the statement of the state government, “Ration card will no longer be required to get widow pension. The government will provide pension to helpless widows. It was further informed that the CM inaugurated several schemes in the district and laid the foundation stone of projects to be built at a cost of Rs 26.18 crore.

Soren also distributed appointment letters to eligible persons on compassionate grounds and distributed house keys and letters to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Properties worth Rs.6.5 crore were distributed among the beneficiaries of various projects. A power sub-station was also inaugurated at Godda, while the foundation stone for lift irrigation facilities was laid in the villages displaced for the Sundar Dam.

According to the Chief Minister, ten school buildings are also being constructed. Eight ambulances are being made available at the district level for health care. The government is committed for the all-round development of the people through various schemes including CM Employment Generation Scheme, Phoolo Jhano Yojana and Chief Minister Pashudhan Yojana.

The Chief Minister said, “The government is celebrating this year as the year of appointments. Manuals are being prepared by various departments so that vacant posts in all departments can be filled at the earliest.